SEE NEW POSTS

Army moves 1,600 troops to D.C. area The Department of Defense moved 1,600 soldiers to the Washington D.C. area in response to the growing unrest and protests, according to the top Pentagon spokesman. "The Department of Defense moved multiple active duty Army units into the National Capitol Region as a prudent planning measure in response to ongoing support to civil authorities operations," Jonathan Rath Hoffman, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, said in a statement. Trump said on Monday he'd use the U.S. military to stop the nationwide riots sparked by the death of George Floyd. The troops,16th Military Police Brigade headquarters from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and the 91st Military Police Battalion from Fort Drum, New York, were relocated to military bases in the National Capitol Region by military aircraft within the last 24 hours, the statement said. The brigade provides a command and control element for the battalion, which primarily provides military police and engineering capability. Share this -







Peaceful protest in Charlotte escalates after group throws fireworks, 'chemical agent' at police What began as a peaceful protest in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday escalated when a small group of people hurled bottles, fireworks and a “chemical agent” at police, authorities said. The demonstration, organized by the NAACP, had spanned several blocks in the downtown area earlier in the day, NBC affiliate WCNC reported. Shortly after 6 p.m., the sprawling group took a knee in a moment of silence for George Floyd, according to the station. Around 9 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department began tweeting that people were shining lasers at officers and throwing water bottles, a chemical agent and other items. It wasn't immediately clear what kind of chemical struck the officer, who the department said was on a bike. His condition also wasn't immediately known. “Violence is escalating putting protesters and officers in danger,” the department said. The department said it used tear gas and other riot control agents to disperse the group. Share this -







Seattle curfew extended until Saturday morning Seattle's police chief on Tuesday announced that a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew would be extended until Saturday morning, after protests in the city that have become violent in recent days. "We're using this as a tool to help us make sure that we can do everything that we can to keep all of us safe as we're out there in the field with the protests and the demonstrations," Police Chief Carmen Best said at a news conference. Several other cities have also imposed curfews across the nation. Best said that the majority of protesters have been peaceful, but that there has been rioting, looting, and attacks on police. Monday night an officer was struck in the face with a large piece of concrete and other officers sustained injuries, she said. Best said that since protests began in Seattle following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week, there have been 86 arrests, including for assault, burglary and property destruction. Share this -







Minneapolis schools end contract with Minneapolis Police Department MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis school board has voted to end its contract with the Minneapolis Police Department following the death last week of George Floyd. The Star Tribune reports the vote was unanimous Tuesday. Minneapolis Public Schools will stop further negotiations with the Police Department. Schools Superintendent Ed Graff must come up with a new plan for school safety by the board’s Aug. 18 meeting. School board chairwoman Kim Ellison said in an interview that she values “people and education and life.” Ellison said she’s now convinced, “based on the actions of the Minneapolis Police Department, that we don’t have the same values.” The Minneapolis and St. Paul school districts have faced criticism over the use of school resource officers. Both districts have sought to transform the role to be more of a mentor than an enforcer. Share this -







Protesters coming over Manhattan Bridge blocked by police Thousands of protesters on the Manhattan Bridge Tuesday night were blocked from entering Manhattan by a large police presence. The protesters were out in defiance of New York City's 8 p.m. ET curfew, massing on the bridge connecting Brooklyn and Manhattan. The standoff continues. Helicopter circling overhead. Protesters intermittently chant at police pic.twitter.com/PZYBdWIOLl — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) June 3, 2020 It's unclear whether the other side the bridge is also being blocked. Share this -







Las Vegas officer shot amid protests on life support; suspect booked A Las Vegas police officer remained in critical condition and on life support after being shot amid violent protests Monday, and the suspect has been booked on attempted murder and other charges, police said. Officer Shay Mikalonis, 29, who has been with the department for four years, was struck by a bullet fired from across the street as police were taking someone into custody near Circus Circus, police said. Edgar Samaniego, 20, allegedly was seen on surveillance video "firing a handgun at the officers as he walked down the street," and he was found at a motel and arrested, police said in a statement. pic.twitter.com/UXn021E8LJ — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 2, 2020 Samaniego was booked on one count of attempted murder on a police officer and two counts of unlawful discharging of a firearm, police said. Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement that he was praying for the officer, and he called the shooing senseless. "There is no place for this behavior in Nevada," Sisolak said. It was one of two shootings in Las Vegas Monday night. In another unrelated incident, an armed man identified as Jorge Gomez, 25, was fatally shot by police after he allegedly raised a weapon at officers, police said. Sisolak said Tuesday he activated additional members of the National Guard after a request. Share this -







Esper orders inquiry into why Guard chopper flew low over D.C. protestors WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Mark Esper told NBC News that at least one of the helicopters that seemed to "buzz" Washington, D.C.'s Chinatown neighborhood during Monday night's protests was a National Guard helicopter, and said he has ordered an inquiry into why the chopper was flying and why it was flying low. "The inquiry is to get the facts," said Esper. He said the Defense Department has asked the Army to conduct the inquiry. Protestors took video of Lakota and Black Hawk helicopters flying low over various D.C. neighborhoods. Witnesses said a chopper that hovered low over Chinatown near the Capital One Arena was a Lakota with U.S. Army markings and the red cross of an air ambulance. The D.C. National Guard has Lakotas. (For reporting purposes only)



Two US Army UH-72 Lakota helicopters (72212 & 72054) are flying low between 100-300 feet above the streets of #WashingtonDC. pic.twitter.com/sIhTBm301H — Aircraft Spots (@AircraftSpots) June 2, 2020 Share this -







At D.C. demonstrations, a heavily guarded Lincoln Memorial Dozens of military members and police in body armour stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday night overlooking hundreds of protesters in the area. https://www.instagram.com/p/CA82QwTH_9Y Photos and videos on social media showed peaceful protesters standing before the memorial in protest of the killing of George Floyd, some holding signs that read, "enough," and "Black Lives Matter." Protesters who were using megaphones to speak to the crowd urged others to educate themselves about injustices facing people of color, such as voter suppression, unlawful incarceration and gerrymandering. Share this -







Keke Pamer asks California National Guardsmen to march with protesters Actress Keke Palmer engaged in a conversation with a group of California National Guardsmen in Los Angeles and asked they march with protesters. In a video captured by NBC News correspondent Gadi Schwartz, the "Hustlers" and "Akeelah and the Bee" star urged a man in uniform to stand with the community against "governmental oppression." The man, who had the name "Koenig" on his uniform, told Palmer that he could not march with the crowd because he had to stay and patrol the area but offered to march on the street they stood on. "I'll make you a deal, I can't leave this post," he said. "I will march through this street with you guys, to that next intersection." Palmer told him she was "at a loss" and that the offer was not enough. When another protester asked him to take a knee, the group of guardsmen did take a knee with protesters. "That ain't enough for me," Palmer said repeatedly in the background. While some have praised images of law enforcement and authorities kneeling in seeming solidarity with protesters in recent days, others have accused officers of co-opting the silent protest that cost former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick his career. Watch all of this. pic.twitter.com/YHq0QhXrnw — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) June 2, 2020 Share this -







Peaceful crowd gathers in Seattle after night of clashes Over a thousand people gather tonight outside the Seattle Emergency Operation Center listening to speakers. A very peaceful scene in contrast to to the clashes we saw last night. pic.twitter.com/UejnVAFfjO — Ezra Kaplan (@EzraNBC) June 3, 2020 Share this -





