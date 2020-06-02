SEE NEW POSTS

L.A. police use Jackie Robinson Stadium as 'field jail' without UCLA's consent UCLA on Tuesday night said Los Angeles police used its Jackie Robinson Stadium, named for Major League Baseball's first African American player, to temporarily house people who had been detained. "We’re troubled by accounts of Jackie Robinson stadium being used as a 'field jail,'" the university said on Twitter. "This was done without UCLA’s knowledge or permission. As lessee of the stadium, we informed local agencies that UCLA will NOT grant permission should there be a request like this in the future." The Los Angeles Police Department acknowledged using the field in West L.A. for suspects arrested during the city's George Floyd protests. "We are no longer using it," Officer Mike Lopez said. The field, home of the men's UCLA baseball team, is leased and occupies federal Veterans Affairs land. It's not clear what exactly the lease allows or disallows the city to do. The V.A. land is on an island of unincorporated Los Angeles County that is not in the city's jurisdiction. Share this -







Tear gas quickly disperses crowd in Atlanta ATLANTA — Hundreds of protesters lingered on the streets of downtown Atlanta on Tuesday night ahead of another 9 p.m. curfew imposed by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Authorities used armored vehicles to form a cordon at the state Capitol nearby. Bottoms has implemented the curfew every night, starting Saturday. As the curfew took effect, police and National Guard troops moved in, firing tear gas. The crowd quickly dispersed, and television footage showed police leading some people away in zip ties. Share this -







Police detain Hollywood protesters after curfew Massive protests defy local curfews, Trump threats June 3, 2020 03:24 Hours after a curfew took effect, police in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles began making arrests Tuesday night. The detainments followed a day of peaceful protests. Los Angeles is under a 6 p.m. curfew, and about 9 p.m., officers were seen taking people out of cars and detaining people near a protest group, according to news helicopter footage and an NBC News reporter at the scene. Several dozen people appeared to have been detained. Multiple sources familiar with the arrests in progress Tuesday said most were for curfew violations. Arrests were also seen in the Koreatown section of the city, according to NBC Los Angeles. WATCH LIVE: Similar to last night, police in Hollywood appear to be arresting people in cars and on the streets for failing to follow the curfew. https://t.co/Dzm0cK62eo pic.twitter.com/AUepJUFjh9 — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) June 3, 2020 On Monday, the LAPD Hollywood Division broke its one-day record for arrests with a total of at least 585 arrests, according to department officials. As of Tuesday morning, the LAPD had arrested more than 2,700 people, about 2,500 for failure to disperse or curfew violations across the city, police Chief Michel Moore said. The other arrests included burglary, looting, and assault on police, Moore said. Share this -







Seattle mayor: 'We want you to march, we want you to raise your voices' SEATTLE — Mayor Jenny Durkan addressed a large crowd protesting George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, telling them their “voices holding me accountable are important.” Tuesday was the fifth day of protests in the Northwest’s largest city over the death of Floyd in police custody. Monday’s protests were largely peaceful but turned chaotic as officers dispersed the crowd at night using tear gas and flash-bang devices. Authorities said demonstrators threw fireworks and tried to storm a barricade, but citizen video showed the chaos began when an officer grabbed a pink umbrella that a demonstrator was holding just across a barricade. Standing next to the city’s police chief at the downtown Emergency Operations Center, Durkan said she supported the crowd’s right to rally against injustice. “We want you to march, we want you to raise your voices, we want you to continue on your path of justice,” Durkan said over a microphone as the crowd listened, mostly in silence. “But we need you, please, to do it peacefully.” The mayor, a former U.S. attorney, then took questions from some in the crowd. Share this -







A somber protest at the Minneapolis intersection where Floyd died MINNEAPOLIS — The curfew came and went, but a group of demonstrators remained at the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd's life came to an end more than a week ago. “One nation, one love,” a protester said holding a microphone. “America where is your compassion for us? Where is your compassion for human rights?” Meanwhile, a small group protesters climbed to the top of a nearby boarded-up Speedway store and looked on while listening to the speakers. Protesters had gathered dozens of bouquets of flowers, signs and candles to form a circle as a small group of demonstrators gathered around silently paying their respects. Share this -







Footage shows Milwaukee police disperse protesters with tear gas Video footage from Milwaukee on Tuesday showed authorities using tear gas on protesters moments after many were kneeling or had their hands up. The Milwaukee Police Department said officers dispersed the crowd after people threw rocks, glass and Molotov cocktails at officers. The department added that someone in the crowd with a gun was taken into custody. The footage, captured by NBC affiliate WTMJ, did not show this. The station reported that tear gas was used minutes after the demonstration was declared unlawful. The “Justice for George Floyd” demonstration began at 1 p.m. in the Bay View section of the city and ended 6.5 miles away in downtown Milwaukee, NBC affiliate WTMJ reported. Share this -







Arkansas declares state of emergency LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to continued demonstrations to protest the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police. A statement from the governor’s spokeswoman said the action will unify command of local and state police, the Arkansas National Guard and the state Department of Emergency Management. The spokeswoman minimized the significance of the move, however. “This is a normal executive order issued when the National Guard is activated under state control in regard to civil disturbance. Under this executive order, sheriff offices and police departments maintain command and operational control of their respective jurisdictions,” Katie Beck said in her statement. Also Tuesday, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott expanded the city’s curfew a day after Arkansas authorities again used tear gas to break up protests outside the state Capitol. Scott said the city’s nighttime curfew will begin 8 p.m. Share this -





