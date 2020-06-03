Curfews and arrests did little to put off determined protesters from hitting the streets in New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. Overall however, the night passed more peacefully than the previous few.
There were spots of conflict with police in Portland, Oregon, using riot control agents after a crowd of several hundred splintered off a peaceful protest and threw bottles and other objects near a government building that was targeted last week. And in Atlanta, police and National Guard troops fired tear gas after hundreds of protesters lingered on the streets after a 9 p.m. curfew.
A day after law enforcement forcefully and dramatically cleared protesters outside the White House so President Donald Trump could visit a riot-damaged church, a large group took a knee at 7 p.m. ET, when the curfew went into effect. The crowd started to break up voluntarily not long after.
German foreign minister warns that 'threatening with violence only triggers further violence'
Germany's Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas warned Wednesday that "threatening with violence only triggers further violence," in a series of tweets with the hashtag BlackLivesMatter.
He also warned that “democrats must never escalate — not even with words."
In a separate tweet posted on the German Foreign Office twitter feed, Maas called George Floyd's death "gruesome" and "shocking," and said the protests were "understandable and legitimate."
He also stressed that "journalists must be able to carry out their reporting duties without jeopardizing their security." On Tuesday, the Committee to Protect Journalists said that at least 125 press freedom violations were reported by journalists across the U.S. between Friday and Monday.
Portland uses 'riot control agents' on group that splintered off peaceful protest
Police in Portland, Oregon, declared an unlawful assembly and used "riot control agents" after a crowd threw bottles and other objects near a government building that was targetted last week.
Police Chief Jami Resch said that thousands protested peacefully Tuesday, but a smaller group of a several hundred split off and approached the fenced-off Multnomah County Justice Center.
"Attempts were made to tear down and breach the fencing. Projectiles including bottles, bats and mortars have been thrown at the police," she said in a video statement.
News helicopter footage from NBC affiliate KGW appeared to show smoke or tear gas being used and what a reporter from the station described as flash bangs.
A fire was set at the Multnomah County Justice Center after it was broken into in a night of violence late last week that the city's mayor described as a "full-on riot."
More than 200 arrested in Houston
L.A. police use Jackie Robinson Stadium as 'field jail' without UCLA's consent
UCLA on Tuesday night said Los Angeles police used its Jackie Robinson Stadium, named for Major League Baseball's first African American player, to temporarily house people who had been detained.
"We’re troubled by accounts of Jackie Robinson stadium being used as a 'field jail,'" the university said on Twitter. "This was done without UCLA’s knowledge or permission. As lessee of the stadium, we informed local agencies that UCLA will NOT grant permission should there be a request like this in the future."
The Los Angeles Police Department acknowledged using the field in West L.A. for suspects arrested during the city's George Floyd protests. "We are no longer using it," Officer Mike Lopez said.
The field, home of the men's UCLA baseball team, is leased and occupies federal Veterans Affairs land. It's not clear what exactly the lease allows or disallows the city to do. The V.A. land is on an island of unincorporated Los Angeles County that is not in the city's jurisdiction.