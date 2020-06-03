NYPD chief of department to Gov. Cuomo: Don’t ever call police ineffective

SEE NEW POSTS

U.K. cities turn out in solidarity with George Floyd protests Protesters in the northern English city of Liverpool, home of the Beatles band, came out Tuesday in solidarity with demonstrations sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in the United States. In nearby Manchester, colorful murals of Floyd were painted in the town center and the city's historic Wythenshawe Hall was lit-up purple as a symbol of solidarity. "Manchester will always stand beside those who face inequality," city officials said online. At least two separate protests are set to take place in the capital, London, on Wednesday, after protests there over the weekend. Share this -







Chicago to 'cautiously' restore access to its central business district, mayor says Chicago will "cautiously" restore access and reopen its central business district and Loop area on Wednesday, the mayor's office said in a statement. The area has been closed off for several days to everyone apart from local residents and workers to maintain public safety after protests against the police killing of George Floyd turned violent over the weekend, officials said. Some property in the area had been damaged by looting and unrest. "We will clean up these broken windows. But we can’t stop there. We must also repair and clean up our broken systems," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at a press briefing on Tuesday. Train and bus services will be restored, and bridges reopened in the downtown area. But a citywide curfew will remain in place for all residents and visitors, effective from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. "until further notice," according to the mayor's office. Share this -







New York police say 200 protest-related arrests were made Tuesday More than 200 protest-related arrests were made in New York city Tuesday night, the New York Police Department told NBC News' local affiliate, WNBC. An 8.00 p.m. city-wide curfew is in place until June 8, excluding essential workers. Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that "so far, the curfew is certainly helping." Demonstrators in the city marched along the Manhattan Bridge that leads to Brooklyn on Tuesday. Meanwhile, sections of Grand Central Terminal were boarded up and restaurants and shops remained closed. After night fell, the Empire State Building also went dark "to recognize injustice in all its forms and all its victims," its owners said in a statement. It’s time to go home now, New Yorkers.



Help us keep this city safe tonight. pic.twitter.com/vUkilMKk7z — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 3, 2020 Share this -







Pope Francis calls racism a 'sin,' and says he has 'great concern' over social unrest Pope Francis called racism a sin and urged national reconciliation during his weekly general audience on Wednesday. Vatican Media / Reuters Pope Francis said he had witnessed with "great concern" the social unrest sweeping the United States, calling racism intolerable and the recent violence "self-destructive and self-defeating." "My friends, we cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form," he said at the Vatican in Rome on Wednesday. The leader of the Catholic Church said he would pray for Floyd and all those who had lost their lives as a result of "the sin of racism" and urged Americans to move toward "national reconciliation and peace." We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form. At the same time, we have to recognize that violence is self-destructive and self-defeating. Nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost. Let us pray for reconciliation and peace. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) June 3, 2020 the violence of recent nights is self-destructive and self-defeating. Share this -







German foreign minister warns that 'threatening with violence only triggers further violence' Germany's Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas warned Wednesday that "threatening with violence only triggers further violence," in a series of tweets with the hashtag BlackLivesMatter. He also warned that “democrats must never escalate — not even with words." In a separate tweet posted on the German Foreign Office twitter feed, Maas called George Floyd's death "gruesome" and "shocking," and said the protests were "understandable and legitimate." He also stressed that "journalists must be able to carry out their reporting duties without jeopardizing their security." On Tuesday, the Committee to Protect Journalists said that at least 125 press freedom violations were reported by journalists across the U.S. between Friday and Monday. George Floyd's death is as gruesome as it is shocking. Peaceful protest against the circumstances of his death is understandable and legitimate. I hope that these peaceful protests will no longer be overshadowed by chaos and violence. - Foreign Minister @HeikoMaas pic.twitter.com/1Mz5HXlSVO — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) June 2, 2020 Share this -







Portland uses 'riot control agents' on group that splintered off peaceful protest Police in Portland, Oregon, declared an unlawful assembly and used "riot control agents" after a crowd threw bottles and other objects near a government building that was targetted last week. Police Chief Jami Resch said that thousands protested peacefully Tuesday, but a smaller group of a several hundred split off and approached the fenced-off Multnomah County Justice Center. "Attempts were made to tear down and breach the fencing. Projectiles including bottles, bats and mortars have been thrown at the police," she said in a video statement. News helicopter footage from NBC affiliate KGW appeared to show smoke or tear gas being used and what a reporter from the station described as flash bangs. A fire was set at the Multnomah County Justice Center after it was broken into in a night of violence late last week that the city's mayor described as a "full-on riot." More tear gas and flash bangs in Portland #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/61UoymmOfS — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) June 3, 2020 Share this -







More than 200 arrested in Houston Our officers have made more than 200 arrests thus far in downtown Houston today/tonight of individuals engaged in criminal conduct, including throwing rocks and bottles at officers. Many, despite orders to clear the streets, refused to do so and were taken into custody. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 3, 2020 Share this -





