Family-friendly protest events find traction on Facebook

SEE NEW POSTS

Protesters are now lying face down, in front of the Capitol. It’s almost entirely silent. Organizers have asked them to stay down and stay quiet for the same about of time police knelt on George Floyd’s neck. pic.twitter.com/dtdb8A4zcq — Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) June 3, 2020 Share this -







George Floyd: From aspiring rapper to symbol of police violence against black men Before his name became a rallying cry for Americans fed up with the police killings of unarmed black men, he was an aspiring Houston rapper nicknamed “Big Floyd” whose lines were steeped in the lore of his beloved Third Ward neighborhood. George Floyd was part of an influential hip-hop collective called the Screwed Up Click that emerged in the 1990s with a distinct slowed-down sound that some say moved at the pace of the steamy city on a hot summer night. His deep-voiced drawl was featured on at least a dozen mixtapes created by the group’s leader, Robert Earl Davis Jr., aka DJ Screw. And always, the focus of Floyd’s freestyling was on the things that mattered most to him: hanging with friends, dreaming about making his mark, home. But when Floyd died on May 25, beneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, he was five years and more than a thousand miles removed from the historic center of African American culture in Houston where he grew up in the Cuney Homes housing project. And when Floyd returns home to Houston on Monday for a public memorial, it will be in a coffin. “It’s going to be a big deal for our city to bring him home,” said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. Read the full story here. Share this -







Protesters in London march in solidarity with George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, here next to a statue of Churchill. “The Uk is not innocent” they chant. pic.twitter.com/zzQtAC1xhF — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) June 3, 2020 Share this -







NYC curfew to stay in place until Monday New York City's curfew will continue through this week and upcoming weekend, until some coronavirus-shuttered businesses reopen on Monday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. The 8 p.m.-to-5 a.m. shutdown is still necessary, according to City Hall, as thousands of protesters take to the streets to decry the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A host of New York businesses, such as non-essential retail and wholesale, partially come back Monday after months of coronavirus-forced shutdown. Mayor de Blasio told reporters on Wednesday that businesses should have enough time to prepare their facilities during daytime hours, leading up to 5 a.m. Monday. "I’m sorry that it’ll be an additional challenge for those who might be having to do some repairs right now because of those bad couple of nights, but I know they can get it done," he said. Share this -







I waited an extra 12 hours before this tweet because it’s been bad here - but last night was the first night of peaceful protests in #Louisville in 5 days. No casualties reported. Demo was a march that looped the city several times. — Cal Perry (@CalNBC) June 3, 2020 Share this -







Ella Jones elected first black mayor of Ferguson nearly six years after death of Michael Brown In the midst of widespread civil unrest in the United States after the police killing of George Floyd comes a spark of hope. Ella Jones was elected on Tuesday as the first female and black Mayor of Ferguson — the St. Louis suburb where 18-year-old Michael Brown was killed almost six years ago. Brown's death sparked protests in 2014, solidified the nascent Black Lives Matter movement, and put Ferguson under the national spotlight. Jones, 65, beat fellow council member Heather Robinett in Tuesday's non-partisan election for a three-year term, which starts later this month. Ferguson, MO elected its first ever Black mayor tonight: Ella Jones.



She will also be the city's first woman mayor.



Congratulations, Mayor-Elect! pic.twitter.com/Iibc2BuodR — Democratic Mayors (@DemMayors) June 3, 2020 Share this -





