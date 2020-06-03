In Their Words: Protesting for George Floyd

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Curfews and arrests did little to put off determined protesters from hitting the streets in New York, Los Angeles and Washington on Tuesday night. Overall, however, the night passed more peacefully than the previous few.

There were spots of conflict with police in Portland, Oregon, who used "riot control agents" after a crowd of several hundred splintered off a peaceful protest and threw bottles and other objects near a government building that was targeted last week. And in Atlanta, police and National Guard troops fired tear gas after hundreds of protesters lingered on the streets after a 9 p.m. curfew.

A day after law enforcement forcefully cleared protesters outside the White House so President Donald Trump could visit a riot-damaged church, a large group took a knee at 7 p.m. ET, when the curfew went into effect. The crowd started to break up voluntarily not long afterward.

