Minnesota AG Ellison: "I feel a tremendous sense of weight. I feel that this is a very serious moment. I can honestly tell you I take no joy in this, but I do feel a tremendous sense of duty and responsibility." pic.twitter.com/C5bcn2BToj — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 3, 2020







'Not being fully free': The toll of everyday racism on black Americans In the parlance of the internet, the past week has been a year. So much has happened to shock those optimistic about the state of racial equity and affirm those always in tune with the persistence of racism in American life that the strain of the last 10 days has been extraordinary. But black Americans are exhausted. They are grieving. They are angry. They have, in many cases, grown tired of being forced to make the case for their citizenship, their humanity, their very survival — again and again over the course of generations. Read the full story here.







Police killing of 'BBQ Man' Dave McAtee renews a familiar anguish in Louisville Louisville, Kentucky, a city already grappling with the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor nearly three months ago, faced renewed anguish this week with another police shooting that killed beloved business owner David McAtee. McAtee was in a parking lot next to his barbecue stand, YaYa's Barbecue, early Monday when Louisville police officers and the National Guard went to break up a crowd in violation of a recently mandated curfew. The crowd that the police and National Guard was trying to disperse wasn't part of protests, according to NBC Louisville affiliate WAVE, and people often congregate in the parking lot of McAtee's restaurant to eat and play music. His mother said he would give out free meals to community members, including officers of the same police department that fired shots at him. Read the full story here.







Books about race dominate Amazon's best sellers list The majority of the books at the top of Amazon's best sellers list on Wednesday were about race and racial inequality, with "White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism" in the top slot. Besides author Robin DiAngelo's 2018 exploration of the difficulties of promoting thoughtful racial dialogue, other top-selling books included "So You Want to Talk About Race," "The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America" and the "Sesame Street" children's classic "We're Different, We're the Same." Amazon's list shows the top 100 best-selling books on its website and is updated hourly. Books about race dominated the top 20 spots and were sprinkled among the rest of the list among novels, self-help books and educational workbooks for children.







Minnesotans need more than ever to lean on their neighbors, show up for their communities, and add their voice to this urgent conversation on addressing our systemic problems. Thank you for doing those things peacefully – we again ask you to plan to stay inside beginning at 10. pic.twitter.com/d7vonNcdzb — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 3, 2020







3 more Minneapolis officers charged in George Floyd death, Derek Chauvin charges elevated Three more former Minneapolis police officers were charged on Wednesday in the deadly arrest of George Floyd, five days after charges were brought against a fourth officer who was seen in a video kneeling on Floyd's neck. Former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are facing charges of aiding and abetting murder, according to criminal complaints filed on Wednesday. The murder charge against another former officer, Derek Chauvin, were also elevated to second-degree murder. Chauvin, the officer who place knee on Floyd's neck for about eight minutes while detaining him on May 25, was initially charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter by the Hennepin County prosecutor. All four officers were terminated from their positions with the department on May 26, after a video showing the detainment went viral. Read the full story here.







Two Missouri college students withdraw over video appearing to mock George Floyd's death Two incoming students at public Missouri universities have withdrawn from their schools after a video they were involved in appeared to mock the death of George Floyd. And in a separate incident, the private Marquette University in Wisconsin rescinded an admission offer to a student over social media comments that compared a police officer's kneeling on Floyd to athletes kneeling during the National Anthem. In the video by the Missouri students, one girl who is held down on a couch by another girl laughs and says, "I can't breathe." Both girls appear to be white. Read the full story here.







Back outside the White House. Today the perimeter has been pushed back another half block. Federal law enforcement of some kind, but they won't identify themselves, and all insignias and name plates have been removed. pic.twitter.com/q5dmdMgkLV — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) June 3, 2020






