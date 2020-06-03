SEE NEW POSTS

NYPD appears to push back protesters at Brooklyn Borough Hall New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams called the New York Police Department’s use of force on nonviolent protesters “disgusting” Wednesday night. Williams shared live video of the scene outside Brooklyn Borough Hall on Twitter, which showed law enforcement appearing to push back protesters. https://t.co/MZ2NLITzHc — Jumaane Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) June 4, 2020 “There’s no looting going on,” said a voice that appears to be Williams’. “There’s no looting. There’s no fires. Why are we pushing them? Why are we pushing them? Why are we pushing the protesters?” Additional footage posted to social media appeared to show NYPD officers forcefully pushing protesters back, with some yelling, “Go home.” “I can't believe what I just witnessed & experienced. The force used on nonviolent protestors was disgusting,” Williams wrote in a separate tweet. “No looting/no fires. Chants of ‘peaceful protest.’ @NYPDnews was simply enforcing an ill advised curfew. What happened was completely avoidable. I'm so ashamed of @NYCMayor.” The moment NYPD struck against peaceful protesters in downtown Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/YOERVnNsnh — Zach Williams (@ZachReports) June 4, 2020 Protesters and police could also be seen clashing at nearby Cadman Plaza Park in Brooklyn. Share this -







Flyer recruiting 'professional anarchist' is fake, George Soros foundation says A photo circulating online claiming to show a job opportunity for a “professional anarchist” and funded through George Soros’ charity isn't real, the group said, calling it “false content.” This image is fake. Neither George Soros nor the Open Society Foundations pay protesters. Claims that we do serve to delegitimize those who peacefully protest and distract from the police brutality crisis across the U.S. https://t.co/KJkpkcBoV5 — Open Society Foundations (@OpenSociety) June 1, 2020 “Those protesting the death of Mr. Floyd and police brutality across the nation do so out of a deep and abiding concern for country; they don't do so for pay from these foundations or any other, as some cynics claim,” an Open Society Foundations spokesperson told NBC News. “Such assertions are false, offensive, and do a disservice to the very bedrock of our democracy, as enshrined in the First Amendment," the spokesperson added. The flyer also included incorrect contact information for the Thurston County Democrats of Washington, who also discredited the flyer in a Facebook post. “If social media users come across this or other false content like this online, we recommend they report the content as suspicious to the social media platform,” an Open Society Foundations spokesperson said. Share this -







Mounted NYPD officers patrol high-risk areas to deter looters The New York Police Department dispatched its Mounted Unit to patrol high-risk areas around the city in an effort to deter looting Wednesday evening. Officers on horseback "will be assisting in identifying any businesses that may be vulnerable to looters," NYPD Chief of Special Operation Harry Wedin wrote on Twitter. The #Mounted Unit will be out patrolling high risk areas, assisting in identifying any businesses that may be vulnerable to looters.

All hoofs on deck as the #NYPD continues to protect the peaceful demonstrators and residents of #NYC @NYPDChiefofDept @NYPDnews @NYPDShea pic.twitter.com/fzxtHAzOCE — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) June 4, 2020 New York City's mayor, Bill de Blasio, blamed most of the looting and illegal acts in recent days on "a small anarchist element ... a small criminal element." The mayor announced Tuesday that New York City's curfew will continue through Sunday. Share this -







Louisiana governor thanks residents for keeping demonstrations peaceful BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday thanked the people of his state for holding peaceful demonstrations in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, avoiding the violence and property damage seen in other parts of the country. "Almost without exception, every single person who’s shown up to protest and demonstrated has done so in a way that is an appropriate expression of their concerns about this,” Edwards said. The Democratic governor said he doesn’t expect to use the Louisiana National Guard to assist local and state police in their response to the future Floyd protests. Share this -







Experts say new charge in George Floyd case fits As the murder case against former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was upgraded from third-degree murder to "unintentional" second-degree murder Wednesdaym experts said the revised allegations appear to be appropriate in the death of George Floyd. The upgraded charge comes with a maximum sentence of 40 years compared to 25 for third-degree murder. University of Minnesota Law School Professor Susanna Blumenthal said the new count means prosecutors would have to prove that a felony assault led to death. "Second-degree felony murder does not require proof of intent to kill," she said by email. "What the prosecutor would need to establish is that the officer caused death while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense, which has been charged in this case as assault in the third degree." Read the whole story here. Share this -







George Floyd's death resonates in Chicago CHICAGO — For many activists and community organizers, George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer was a brutal reminder of Chicago's racial divide and history of police brutality against African Americans. Many of those interactions also ended in death. “Chicago has dealt with this over and over again,” said Carlil Pittman, founder of the youth-led anti-violence organization Good Kids Mad City. “This was literally the last straw not just in our city but for the whole black community in America. It's a repeated trauma to continuously watch police officers kill our black and brown brothers and sisters with no remedy for it taking place.” Read the whole story here. Share this -







Over 60 charged in Los Angeles County with looting, other crimes MAY 31: Chaos erupts as police descend on looters in Santa Monica June 1, 2020 04:56 More than 60 people have been charged with looting and other crimes for incidents in Los Angeles County that occurred amid protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the district attorney said Wednesday. Sixty-one people have been charged and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said it expects additional cases to be presented by law enforcement this week. "A majority of the charges filed over the past two days have been for looting," the district attorney's office said in a statement. Other charges include assault and battery on police, robbery and possession of a destructive device. Los Angeles and other cities in the county, including Santa Monica, have seen looting during protests following Floyd's death on May 25, although city officials have stressed that the majority of protesters have been peaceful. At a police commission meeting on Tuesday, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said there had been around 2,700 arrests, with around 2,500 of those for failure to disperse or curfew violations, since the unrest began. Then on Tuesday law enforcement made around 900 arrests, also for mostly curfew violations, a law enforcement source familiar with the situation said. Share this -







George Floyd had coronavirus, autopsy shows George Floyd had coronavirus, according to a full autopsy report released Wednesday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s full autopsy report said Floyd first tested positive for the virus on April 3, nearly two months prior to his death. An earlier autopsy report from the county attributed Floyd's cause of death as a "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression." It also listed other "significant" conditions, including hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use. Share this -





