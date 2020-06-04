Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The ninth straight evening of protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody largely passed with calm in many parts of the United States. Police in New York patrolled on horseback, while Seattle and San Francisco lifted curfews.

Outside the White House in Washington D.C., a large group of demonstrators sang "Lean on Me," illuminating the twilight with cellphones. The curfew there had been pushed back from 7 p.m. on the two previous nights to 11 p.m.

On Thursday, George Floyd’s family will hold a memorial in Minneapolis, with Rev. Al Sharpton scheduled to deliver the eulogy.

Download the NBC News app for the latest updates.