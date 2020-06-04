The ninth straight evening of protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody largely passed with calm in many parts of the United States. Police in New York patrolled on horseback, while Seattle and San Francisco lifted curfews.
Outside the White House in Washington D.C., a large group of demonstrators sang "Lean on Me," illuminating the twilight with cellphones. The curfew there had been pushed back from 7 p.m. on the two previous nights to 11 p.m.
On Thursday, George Floyd’s family will hold a memorial in Minneapolis, with Rev. Al Sharpton scheduled to deliver the eulogy.
Live Blog
Los Angeles looks to cut $150M in police funding, invest in communities 'left behind'
The mayor of Los Angeles, whose city has seen days of protest as well as some looting and violence, said Wednesday that the city is committed to identifying $250 million in cuts that he wants to spend on black communities and others he said have been left behind.
The police commission president said it is committed to working with others to identify between $100 million and $150 million in cuts to the Los Angeles Police Department budget.
"We've made cuts because of COVID-19," Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "It's time to also make cuts because racial justice is something worth fighting for, and something worth sacrificing for."
Other changes eyed include requirements that police officers intervene when they see the inappropriate use of force; requirements that officers report misconduct immediately; and that a special prosecutor outside the district attorney's office will be appointed to prosecute officers who engage in misconduct.
Garcetti said he wants to spend the money investing in jobs, education and health in communities, and every department would be affected. There will also be an increase in police training, he said.