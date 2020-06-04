Student newspaper IDs protester critically injured by Austin police

A university newspaper in Texas identified a young black man who was critically injured in recent Austin protests in an op-ed entitled “His Name is Justin Howell.” The author of the piece, Joshua Howell, who is also the opinion editor of the Texas A&M University newspaper, The Battalion, said the protester was his brother.

"If you really want to know what happened, there is no substitute for the raw, unedited video," wrote Howell in the piece on Wednesday, referencing a video filmed by David Frost. "In it, you will see five people carrying Justin's limp body toward police headquarters, begging the officers to get him medical attention. As they do, the police fire some 15 rounds... over the course of about 30 seconds."

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said in a news conference on Monday the officer had been aiming at another demonstrator but missed. “Within a moment’s notice after that, one of the officers fired their less-lethal munition at that individual, apparently, but it struck this victim instead,” Manley said, “and this victim then fell to the ground and it appears as though he hit his head when he fell to the ground as well.”

Maredith Michael, a medic at the protests on Sunday night, shared a picture that showed she was also injured while trying to help Howell. She said in statement on Facebook on Monday: “I told the EMS that there was a young man dying, that I was just doing what the cops said to do, that they shot me and others who were trying to get him to the cops.”

Justin Howell was a student at Texas State University, which released a statement saying that "a heartbreaking situation has hit painfully close to home."