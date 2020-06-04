SEE NEW POSTS

YouTuber Jake Paul charged with trespassing following Arizona looting YouTube star Jake Paul was charged with trespassing after he allegedly entered an Arizona mall after it was looted last month, police said Thursday. Paul, 23, was filming looting of the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall on May 30, according to video and a Scottsdale Police Department press release. In footage of the looting, Paul is seen watching as rioters break into the mall. Paul later appears in footage that appears to show him inside the mall and filming inside of it after it had closed, according to video and the press release. It was unclear if Paul took anything from the mall. The Scottsdale Police Department's statement said that it "received hundreds of tips and videos identifying" Paul as "a participant in the riot." "Our investigation has revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by the police," the statement read. "Paul also unlawfully entered and remained inside of the mall when it was closed." Read the full story here. Share this -







George Floyd memorial: Loved ones say goodbye to man whose death ignited national conversation on racism George Floyd's family and closest friends on Wednesday will gather to mourn the Minneapolis man, whose death under a policeman's knee ignited a national conversation about systemic racism. The memorial, set for 1 p.m. CT at North Central University in Minneapolis, is expected to last about two hours as Floyd's loved ones pay tribute to their son, brother, father and dear friend who died at the age of 46. Thursday’s service starts an extraordinary multi-city series of memorials so loved ones can honor Floyd in the communities where he was born, raised and died. “It would be inadequate if you did not regard the life and love and celebration the family wants,” Sharpton said in advance of Thursday’s service. “But it would also be inadequate ... if you acted as though we’re at a funeral that happened under natural circumstances.” Read the full story here. Share this -







The officers who murdered Breonna Taylor nearly three months ago still have not been charged. We can’t forget about Black women in our quest for justice. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 4, 2020 Share this -







NFL quarterback Drew Brees apologizes for 'insensitive' comments New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees issued an apology on Thursday, saying he made "insensitive" comments on Wednesday in an interview with Yahoo on silent protest in the NFL. I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know… https://t.co/Jg36d0Ad0l — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) June 4, 2020 “In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused,” Brees said in an Instagram post. “I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country,” he added. On Wednesday, Brees said he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag" in reference to players kneeling in protest against police brutality when the NFL season starts later this year. Brees has been widely criticized by many fellow athletes, including by Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and his Saints teammate Malcom Jenkins. Since 2016, several NFL players — following the lead of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick — have been taking a knee during the anthem to protest systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S. Share this -







Democrats prepare sweeping police reform bills after George Floyd's death Congressional Democrats, powered by the Congressional Black Caucus, are preparing a sweeping package of police reforms as pressure builds on the federal government to respond to the death of George Floyd and others in law enforcement interactions. With the urgency of mass protests outside their doors, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are working furiously to draft what could become one of the most ambitious efforts in years to oversee the way law enforcement works. Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California, both former presidential candidates, are expected to announce a package in coming days, with a House bill coming soon. Both the Senate and House efforts are expected to include changes to police accountability laws, such as revising immunity provisions and creating a database of police use-of-force incidents. Revamped training requirements are planned, too, among them a ban on the use of choke holds. Joe Biden, the apparent Democratic presidential nominee, has endorsed such a ban. “We have a moral moment in our country,” Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., the chairwoman of the CBC, said on a conference call Wednesday. Read more on the legislative effort. Share this -







'Absolutely devastating': Meghan Markle pays tribute to George Floyd in graduation address Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has spoken of the "absolutely devastating" police killing of George Floyd, during a speech to the 2020 graduating class of her former high school in Los Angeles. "The only wrong thing to say, is to say nothing," Markle said Wednesday evening during the virtual graduation ceremony at the all-girls Immaculate Heart High School, in Los Angeles. "Because George Floyd's life mattered." Prince Harry's wife, whose mother is black, listed the names of black people who had been killed in the United States, acknowledging there were many more who were unnamed. Markle apologized to the 2020 class for having to experience what should be a "history lesson" as a "reality." Read the full story here. Share this -







More fences going up around the White House More fences going up around the White House. pic.twitter.com/5gfRHIGt7x — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) June 4, 2020 Share this -







Citing coronavirus restrictions, rallies in Norway are a no-go Authorities in Norway have turned down applications to hold rallies in the country’s three largest cities in support of protesters in the U.S. over the death of George Floyd, citing the coronavirus restrictions on gatherings. Rallies were planned in Oslo, Bergen and Trondheim but local authorities said that without a dispensation from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, not more than 50 people can gather in one place, Mohamed Awil, president of the African Student Association at the University of Oslo, said. The association is co-organizing the rally in Oslo where more than 15,000 people had said they planned to take part in Thursday’s demonstration outside the U.S. Embassy. Awil said they were considering an alternative demonstration but details were not immediately available. Similar events took place in the in the capitals of Sweden and Finland Wednesday. They attracted thousands of people even though the limit in Sweden is currently 50 and in Finland is 500. Share this -





