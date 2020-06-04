SEE NEW POSTS

'He will not die in vain': People in Houston's Third Ward pay tribute to George Floyd As services for #GeorgeFlyod begin in MN, those in Houston are paying tribute in the Third Ward where Floyd grew up. "He will not die in vain," Lindsay Davis told me as she fought back tears. Coming up on @MSNBC we'll speak w/ childhood friends & the artists behind this piece. pic.twitter.com/HFbOS4IlNR — Priscilla Thompson (@PriscillaWT) June 4, 2020







Trump invoking Insurrection Act could undo years of police reform, experts warn Those who remember the last time the Insurrection Act was used, during the 1992 Los Angeles riots, warn that President Donald Trump could undo decades of progress between police and the communities they serve if he invokes it now. Calling governors weak and urging them to "dominate" American cities, Trump threatened Monday to invoke the little-known law against people protesting the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. The Insurrection Act, which dates to 1807, allows the president to call up active-duty military units or federalize the National Guard under certain circumstances. "We don't need to be telling people that we're going to dominate them. That language doesn't work," said professor Erroll Southers, a former law enforcement officer who specializes in national and homeland security issues at the University of Southern California. "It just reinforces where we were decades ago." California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Defense Secretary Mark Esper both signaled distaste this week for using the Insurrection Act. Newsom said Wednesday that he would reject any attempt by Trump to militarize the response in California. "It won't happen," Newsom told reporters while visiting a cafe in South Los Angeles. "It's not going to happen. We would reject it." Read the full story here.







Martin Luther King III and his family show their respects to the remains of George Floyd before a memorial service in his honor.



📷 Kerem Yucel / AFP pic.twitter.com/k5EB52pr0e — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 4, 2020







Los Angeles Mayor lifts curfew I have lifted the curfew in the City of Los Angeles. We remain strongly committed to protecting the right of Angelenos to make their voices heard and ensuring the safety of our community. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) June 4, 2020







Damaged Asian businesses show solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters When David Choi, owner of the street food chain Seoul Taco, pulled up to one of his Downtown Chicago restaurants on Sunday morning, he saw doors and windows reduced to a pile of shards, a vandalized flat-screen TV, and the cash register and several iPads missing, presumably stolen. Still, in his first message to customers, he made clear that those who ransacked his store in no way weakened his support for the fight against police brutality. "EVERYTHING IN MY STORE WILL BE REPLACEABLE," he wrote on Facebook within hours of the incident, "while lives are being senselessly lost, on a way too regular basis, is the way bigger issue." From California to New York, scores of Asian businesses were caught in the crossfire, suffering extensive property damage atop already prevalent anti-Asian racism. But owners young and old continue to express solidarity with protesters and vocally draw the distinction between material and human loss. Read the full story here.







Florida professor cites 'black privilege' amid George Floyd protests, prompting calls for his firing University of Central Florida psychology professor Charles Negy reads from a letter complaining about his teaching on Aug. 23, 2012. George Skene / Tribune News Service via Getty Images University of Central Florida students and others on social media are calling for the firing of a psychology professor at the school who is citing "black privilege" in tweets amid the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd. "Black privilege is real: Besides affirm. action, special scholarships and other set asides, being shielded from legitimate criticism is a privilege. But as a group, they're missing out on much needed feedback," said one tweet from professor Charles Negy on Wednesday. He is the author of "White Shaming: Bullying based on Prejudice, Virtue-Signaling, and Ignorance." In a tweet Thursday morning, a statement from the school said: "Being actively anti-racist means calling out and confronting racist comments. We are aware of Charles Negy's recent personal Twitter posts, which are completely counter to UCF's values. We are reviewing this matter further while being mindful of the First Amendment." Negy, in an email, told NBC News that he believes "The lives of black people matter as much as the lives of anyone else in this country. ... The timing of my controversial views that have been posted on twitter recently was poor, perhaps, but my views were not addressing the sadistic murder of George Floyd. ... I'm addressing other issues that I think ought to be discussed if we're ever going to make progress on race relations." Read the full story here.






