Judge sets $750K bail for 3 ex-officers accused in Floyd's death MINNEAPOLIS — A judge set bail at $750,000 apiece Thursday for three fired Minneapolis police officers who have been charged with aiding and abetting in the killing of George Floyd. Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng were making their first appearances in Hennepin County District Court since their arrests Wednesday. The Minneapolis Police Department fired them last week, along with Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's May 25 death. Widely seen bystander video shows the white police officer pressing his knee into Floyd's neck, ignoring the African American man's pleas that he can't breathe, until he stopped moving. Defendants don't normally enter pleas during their first appearances in Minnesota courts, which tend to be brief proceedings. Judge Paul Scoggin set their next court dates for June 29.







'He will not die in vain': People in Houston's Third Ward pay tribute to George Floyd As services for #GeorgeFlyod begin in MN, those in Houston are paying tribute in the Third Ward where Floyd grew up. "He will not die in vain," Lindsay Davis told me as she fought back tears. Coming up on @MSNBC we'll speak w/ childhood friends & the artists behind this piece. pic.twitter.com/HFbOS4IlNR — Priscilla Thompson (@PriscillaWT) June 4, 2020







Trump invoking Insurrection Act could undo years of police reform, experts warn Those who remember the last time the Insurrection Act was used, during the 1992 Los Angeles riots, warn that President Donald Trump could undo decades of progress between police and the communities they serve if he invokes it now. Calling governors weak and urging them to "dominate" American cities, Trump threatened Monday to invoke the little-known law against people protesting the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. The Insurrection Act, which dates to 1807, allows the president to call up active-duty military units or federalize the National Guard under certain circumstances. "We don't need to be telling people that we're going to dominate them. That language doesn't work," said professor Erroll Southers, a former law enforcement officer who specializes in national and homeland security issues at the University of Southern California. "It just reinforces where we were decades ago." California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Defense Secretary Mark Esper both signaled distaste this week for using the Insurrection Act. Newsom said Wednesday that he would reject any attempt by Trump to militarize the response in California. "It won't happen," Newsom told reporters while visiting a cafe in South Los Angeles. "It's not going to happen. We would reject it." Read the full story here.







Martin Luther King III and his family show their respects to the remains of George Floyd before a memorial service in his honor.



📷 Kerem Yucel / AFP pic.twitter.com/k5EB52pr0e — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 4, 2020 Share this -







Los Angeles Mayor lifts curfew I have lifted the curfew in the City of Los Angeles. We remain strongly committed to protecting the right of Angelenos to make their voices heard and ensuring the safety of our community. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) June 4, 2020







Damaged Asian businesses show solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters When David Choi, owner of the street food chain Seoul Taco, pulled up to one of his Downtown Chicago restaurants on Sunday morning, he saw doors and windows reduced to a pile of shards, a vandalized flat-screen TV, and the cash register and several iPads missing, presumably stolen. Still, in his first message to customers, he made clear that those who ransacked his store in no way weakened his support for the fight against police brutality. "EVERYTHING IN MY STORE WILL BE REPLACEABLE," he wrote on Facebook within hours of the incident, "while lives are being senselessly lost, on a way too regular basis, is the way bigger issue." From California to New York, scores of Asian businesses were caught in the crossfire, suffering extensive property damage atop already prevalent anti-Asian racism. But owners young and old continue to express solidarity with protesters and vocally draw the distinction between material and human loss. Read the full story here.






