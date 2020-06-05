Protesters hit the streets in cities across the U.S. for a 10th night in a row just hours after George Floyd’s family condemned the “pandemic of racism and discrimination” at a memorial service.
In Washington D.C., where workers walled off more of the White House complex to keep demonstrators at bay, Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said the department was preparing for big numbers of “peaceful demonstrators coming to exercise their First Amendment rights” on Saturday.
And in Buffalo, two police officers were suspended without pay after a video showed authorities knocking down a 75-year-old man during a protest, Mayor Byron Brown said.
Live Blog
Kanye West sets up college savings fund for George Floyd's daughter, joins march in Chicago
Rapper Kanye West has donated $2 million to the families and legal teams of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, a spokesperson for West told NBC News on Thursday. West has also set up a college savings fund for Floyd’s daughter Gianna, and made a donation to cover all legal costs for the Arbery and Taylor families.
Floyd and Taylor — who were both black and unarmed — were recently killed by police, and a white Georgia man shot and killed Arbery, also black and unarmed.
The rapper and fashion designer also appeared at a march in his hometown Chicago on Thursday evening, demanding that the city keep police officers out of their schools, according to NBC News affiliate 5Chicago.
In 2018, West visited President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to discuss prison reform and gang violence prevention.
Police try to stop Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney due to coronavirus fears
Police challenged whether a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Saturday in Sydney is too much of a virus risk. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is among those who criticized the plans, saying of the protesters: “I say to them, don’t go.”
Outdoor gatherings in Australia's largest city are restricted to 10 people, while up to 50 people can go to funerals, places of worship, restaurants, pubs and cafes.
In Canberra, organizers of a rally Friday that attracted about 2,000 demonstrators handed out masks and hand sanitizer. Most protesters kept a recommended social distance but drew closer to hear speeches. Public gatherings are limited to 20 in Canberra, but police did not intervene.
School teacher Wendy Brookman, a member of the Butchulla indigenous people, said Australia should not accept more than 430 indigenous Australians dying in police custody or prison in the past three decades. “We’re not here to jump on the bandwagon of what’s happened in the United States,” Brookman said. “We’re here to voice what’s happening to our indigenous people.”
Candlelight vigil held for George Floyd in Mexico CityJune 5, 202000:34
California mayor quits after email with 'I don't believe there's ever been a good person of color killed by a police'
The mayor of Temecula, California, has resigned after sending an email that read "I don't believe there's ever been a good person of color killed by a police officer" — something he blamed on a speech-to-text program he uses because he has dyslexia.
Mayor James "Stew" Stewart had previously apologized and said in a statement Wednesday "I absolutely did not say 'good' I have no idea how that popped up." He said he intended to say he did not think there had ever been a person of color murdered by a police officer locally.
Thursday night in a Facebook post, Stewart said in part: "My typos and off-the-cuff response to an email on a serious topic added pain at a time where our community, and our country, is suffering."
"I may not be the best writer and I sometimes misspeak, but I am not racist," Stewart said. "I deeply regret this mistake and I own it, entirely. I am truly sorry."
Stewart said he would step down as mayor and from the city council effective immediately. The email came in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last week. The white officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck and three other officers have been fired and criminally charged.
Temecula is a city of around 114,700 in Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles.
NFL stars call on league to 'admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting'
Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and Michael Thomas are among more than a dozen NFL stars who united to send a passionate video message to the league about racial inequality.
The 70-second video was released on social media platforms Thursday night and includes Odell Beckham Jr., Deshaun Watson, Ezekiel Elliott, Jamal Adams, Stephon Gilmore and DeAndre Hopkins, among others.
Thomas, the New Orleans Saints wide receiver who has led the league in receptions the past two seasons, opens the video with the statement: “It’s been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered.” The players then take turns asking the question, “What if I was George Floyd?”
The players then name several of the black men and women who have recently been killed, including Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Eric Garner.
The video closes with the players insisting they “will not be silenced.” They also demand the NFL state that it condemns “racism and the systemic oppression of black people. ... We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. ... We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.”
The NFL has been a flashpoint for protests over police violence ever since Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during national anthems before games. Kaepernick has since gone unsigned — and emerged as a leading voice in opposition of police violence.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke against Floyd's death but has been accused of hypocrisy and insincerity in his response, with critics pointing to the way the league handled Kaepernick's protest against police brutality in 2016.
2 National Guard members hospitalized after D.C. lightning strike
Two people thought to be National Guard members deployed during protests in Washington, D.C. were hospitalized after lightning struck the area of their post not far from the White House early Friday, a fire official said.
The strike and possible injuries were reported shortly after midnight inside a perimeter anchored by Lafayette Square, the site of George Floyd demonstrations this week, according to Vito Maggiolo, spokesman for the district's fire and emergency medical services department.
The two were hospitalized in non-life-threatening condition, he said.
Immediate information appears to indicate the pair wasn't struck directly. He said the victims "felt the effects of a nearby lightning strike."
Overnight White House social media director Dan Scavino retweeted imagery of lightning striking the capital.
Buffalo officers suspended after shoving man to ground on video
Video shows Buffalo police shoving man during protestJune 5, 202000:35
Two Buffalo police officers were suspended without pay Thursday after a video showed authorities knocking down a 75-year-old man during a protest, Mayor Byron Brown said.
In a statement, Brown said the suspension came after the city’s police commissioner launched an investigation into the incident. Brown did not identify the officers.
Brown said he was "deeply disturbed" by the video, which was published by the local National Public Radio affiliate, WBFO.
The man, who has not been publicly identified, is in serious but stable condition at a local hospital, Brown said.