D.C. Mayor Bowser has 'Black Lives Matter' painted on street leading to White House

'No child should live through that': Viral protestor Raymon Curry on growing up black "My dream school is Duke University. And for me to have to wake up and wonder if I'm going to survive to live or not, that's just sad; no child should live through that."



Raymon Curry, a 16-year-old protestor, speaks to @NBC_VC's @QuashieIdun. pic.twitter.com/xHlJ2pBwJp — NBC News VC (@NBC_VC) June 5, 2020







Trump speaking in the Rose Garden about #GeorgeFloyd : "Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying, 'This is a great thing happening for our country.' A great day for him, a great day for everybody. This is great day for everybody." — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) June 5, 2020







The citywide curfew in Philadelphia will resume at 8 p.m. tonight, June 5, and will continue until 6 a.m. Saturday. During this time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance. pic.twitter.com/v3fY4WNasW — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) June 5, 2020







NYC Mayor addresses detainment of essential worker after curfew De Blasio: Curfew will end after weekend, New York City will start reopening Monday June 5, 2020 02:27 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reiterated Friday that essential workers are exempt from the city's 8 p.m. curfew after a food delivery worker was detained by officers on Thursday night. The 8 p.m. curfew began Tuesday and will remain in effect until Sunday. A delivery worker on Thursday was cuffed, but not arrested, by officers near Central Park West, according to NBC New York. A journalist who was standing in front of her home was "roughed up" by police the day before, NBC New York reported. De Blasio said it needs to be "abundantly clear" to both the NYPD and essential workers that people "doing their job are exempted from curfew." As far as "news media out there doing their job, reporting, looking at the truth," de Blasio said. "Their right to do their job must be protected at all times." The curfew will remain in effect until Monday morning as originally planned, he said.







Washington mayor calls for federal law enforcement and military to leave I request that @realDonaldTrump withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from our city. pic.twitter.com/AvaJfQ0mxP — Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020







'A giant mistake': Police jeopardized more than protesters' civil rights with crackdowns Police advance on demonstrators last Saturday in Minneapolis. Scott Olson / Getty Images The aggressive police response to demonstrations over George Floyd's death shows that departments have not learned the lessons of earlier protests in Baltimore over the death of Freddie Gray and in Ferguson, Missouri, over the death of Michael Brown, experts said. The way police in many cities have responded to the recent protests — including clashes in which officers may have violated protesters' civil rights — threatens to jeopardize the limited progress on reforms made over the past several years. "I don't think anyone would agree that police have emerged better off than they were a few days ago," said Edward Maguire, an Arizona State University criminologist who researches police response to protests. He has seen images of officers beating up protesters and firing tear gas and rubber bullets on crowds in ways that may have made things worse, he said. "They have actively diminished their image over the past few days and it's a giant mistake for them to have responded in that way." Read the full story here.







Paris police ban rallies at the U.S. Embassy over coronavirus concerns The Paris police have banned two rallies meant to take place Saturday outside the U.S. Embassy, citing restrictions on large gatherings in place to stop the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in the week, the Defense League for Black Africans in France had scheduled a demonstration to denounce racism and in solidarity with protesters in the U.S. A June 2 demonstration against police violence and racism was also banned by police, but 20,000 people attended to protest near the Palais de Justice in central Paris. People in Paris, France run from tear gas as they attend a banned demonstration on Tuesday held in memory of Adama Traore, a black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation, which some have linked to the death of George Floyd in the U.S. GONZALO FUENTES / Reuters







Mobile, Alabama, removes Confederate statue without warning The city of Mobile, Alabama, removed a Confederate statue early Friday, without making any public announcements about it beforehand. The bronze figure of Adm. Raphael Semmes had become a flashpoint for protest in the city. AL.com reported that it was removed from its pedestal after being vandalized this week and before demonstrations announced for Sunday calling for it to be taken down. The removal of the 120-year-old figure follows days of protests in Alabama and across the nation over killings by police of African Americans. Some other Confederate symbols are coming down around the South. The city of Birmingham removed a towering obelisk after another statue was toppled by protesters. Virginia's governor has decided to remove a huge statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, after city authorities said they'll remove other Confederate monuments from Monument Avenue.






