A block party vibe in Washington

Reddit co-founder steps down from company's board, urges it be filled by a black candidate

Reddit co-founder and executive chairman Alexis Ohanian stepped down from the company’s board on Friday and “urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate."

Ohanian also committed money made on his Reddit stock "to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate” in his announcement on his official Twitter account. He said his first donation would be to Colin Kaepernick’s racial justice charity Know Your Rights Camp.

“I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop,” Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

Reddit, the sixth-most visited website in the United States, according to web analytics company Alexa, has been the subject of critique for how it has handled racism on its platform.

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman released a statement on Monday stating “we do not tolerate hate, racism, and violence, and while we have work to do to fight these on our platform, our values are clear.”

Huffman’s predecessor as CEO, Ellen Pao, tweeted a rebuke to the blog post hours later.

“So much of what is happening now lies at your feet. You don't get to say BLM when reddit nurtures and monetizes white supremacy and hate all day long,” Pao wrote.

The site has struggled in the past to curtail communities devoted to hate speech. In April of 2018, when asked “Is obvious open racism, including slurs, against Reddit’s rules or not?” Huffman responded, “It’s not.”

“On Reddit, the way in which we think about speech is to separate behavior from beliefs. This means on Reddit there will be people with beliefs different from your own, sometimes extremely so,” Huffman said. “When users actions conflict with our content policies, we take action.”

Ohanian and his wife, tennis star Serena Williams, have for years supported charities that help the black community. They have also donated to and hosted events for Black Girls Code dating back to 2014.