2 NYPD officers suspended after videos of violence to protesters A New York City police officer who was seen on video shoving a woman to the ground at a George Floyd protest last week in Brooklyn has been suspended without pay. A supervisor who was on the scene will be transferred. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement Friday night that the New York Police Department's Internal Affairs Bureau had concluded its investigations into the May 29 incident and a separate incident last Saturday in which a police officer was seen on video pulling down an individual's face mask and spraying pepper spray at him. Both officers have been suspended without pay, and their cases have been referred to the Department Advocate for disciplinary action, Shea said. In the last two weeks, New York police officers have repeatedly been accused of abusing protesters, including driving into a crowd and using excessive force to push them back. On Wednesday, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams posted video on Twitter showing police officers in Brooklyn forcibly using their batons against peaceful protesters to get them to move down the street. Read the full story here.







Goodell: NFL was wrong not to encourage players to protest peacefully We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020







Manhattan D.A. declines to prosecute most arrested protesters A top New York City prosecutor said Friday he will not prosecute George Floyd demonstrators if they were arrested only for unlawful assembly or disorderly conduct. The decision was made in the interest of ending the kind of racial disparity in the justice system that is part of demonstrators' critique in the death of Floyd, an African-American man killed May 25 in Minneapolis police custody, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. said in a statement. The announcement covers 71 cases to date, said office spokesman Danny Frost.







U.S. Army officials leaving Washington, D.C.: "We don't police the American streets. We protect America" More than 700 soldiers who have been in Washington since Monday were sent back to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Thursday night. U.S. Army officials deployed to Washington, D.C. told NBC's Courtney Kube they were relieved to be going home and that they did not want active duty troops called to the city. Soldiers from the Army's 82nd Airborne Division were called to the Washington, D.C. area earlier this week in case President Donald Trump invoked the Insurrection Act to deal with protesters. The more than 1,600 soldiers, who had been waiting at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, were never called into the city to confront protesters. Army secretary on protest response: 'We don't police the American streets. We protect America' June 5, 2020 01:07







Michael Jordan pledges $100 million to racial equality effort Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand on Friday pledged $100 million to the effort to redress racial injustice, the retired NBA great's manager announced. Estee Portnoy posted a statement on Twitter: "Today, we are announcing Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice, and greater access to education." "The Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community," the statement reads. "Black Lives Matter. This isn't a controversial statement." The pledge comes in the wake of more than a week's protests from coast-to-coast after the May 25 in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. On May 31, Jordan said on Twitter, "We have had enough." Joint Statement from Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand regarding $100m donation. pic.twitter.com/yYXWh5eBZl — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) June 5, 2020







A North Carolina lawyer has compiled more than 300 examples of alleged police violence against protesters A North Carolina attorney has compiled a running thread on Twitter of examples of police violence at protests nationwide in the wake of George Floyd's death. T. Greg Doucette has compiled the thread, which now has more than 300 examples of alleged police violence against demonstrators. He said the examples have been sent to him by friends, protesters and even random Twitter users from across the country. NBC News has not independently verified each incident. To simplify following the criminal justice news of the last 36 hours, I posted a set of 10 links to police brutality videos on Facebook



Can't do that here, obvs



So I'm putting them into a thread — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) May 30, 2020 "It's terrifying. It's absolutely terrifying," said Doucette, who is a criminal defense and First Amendment lawyer. To keep track of where the incidents are taking place, one Twitter user has put the examples from the thread into a spreadsheet, tracking where the incidents happen with a link to footage and background from Doucette. Another user has visualized the data using a map of the United States. The cities with the most incidents so far appear to be New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Seattle and Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed by a police officer. By compiling the thread, Doucette said he hopes people understand that "this is an everyday thing." "Courts and politicians have gone out of their way to make this okay and it's not," he said.







Biden shreds Trump for calling Friday a 'great day' for George Floyd Joe Biden blasted President Donald Trump for remarking Friday that "this is a great day for" George Floyd — who died last week in police custody — while touting positive economic data. Speaking in Dover, Del., the apparent Democratic presidential nominee ripped into Trump for "speaking of a man who was brutally killed by an act of needless violence" and accused the president of failing to curb a "larger tide of injustice that has metastasized on" his watch. "George Floyd's last words, 'I can't breathe. I can't breathe,' they've echoed all across this nation, quite frankly around the world," Biden said. "For the president to try to put any other words in the mouth of George Floyd I frankly think is despicable." At a news conference earlier Friday to address May unemployment figures that were released in the morning, Trump said, "Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying, 'This is a great thing happening for our country.'" Read what else Biden said.







Ex-Trump chief of staff John Kelly: 'I agree' with Mattis' rebuke of the president John Kelly, President Donald Trump's ex-chief of staff, said Friday that he agrees with former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis's scathing critique of the president, but largely avoided direct criticism of his former boss himself. In an interview with former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, Kelly said, "None of us would take making a statement like that lightly, but there is a concern — I think an awful big concern — that the partisanship has gotten out of hand." Kelly added, "He's quite a man, Gen. Jim Mattis, and for him to do that tells you where he is relative to the concern he has for our country." "I agree with him," Kelly continued. "I think we need to step back from the politics." Referring to the constitutional separation of powers, the former White House chief of staff added, "No president, ever, is a dictator or a king." In a statement to The Atlantic magazine published Wednesday, Mattis — like Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general — said Trump "tries to divide us" and abused his executive authority by violating the constitutional rights of demonstrators outside the White House on Monday who were protesting the killing of George Floyd. That's when federal law enforcement forcibly cleared protesters out of the area shortly before Trump used the scene for what Mattis called a "bizarre photo-op" in front of a fire-damaged church. Kelly, who was Trump's head of Homeland Security before becoming his chief of staff, said "the end result" of the photo-op was "predictable," but "the jury is still out on tear gas and who got hit." He added, "I would have recommended against it."






