Remembering Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 27th birthday Protesters photograph a projection of Breonna Taylor on a government building in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 5, 2020. Brett Carlsen / Getty Images







Maryland man arrested after videotaped assault on teens on trail A Maryland cyclist suspected of attacking a group of teens as they put up signs calling for justice for George Floyd was arrested Friday, police in Maryland said. Anthony Brennan III, 60, of Kensington, Maryland, was booked on allegations of second-degree assault in the Monday attack, which was videotaped and posted on social media. One of the victims, described as a male, was pushed down by the suspect, who used his bicycle, the Park Police Montgomery County Division said in a statement. Two other teens, described as females, were also listed as victims of the attack in Bethesda. The trio was putting up flyers that read, "A MAN WAS LYNCHED BY THE POLICE. WHAT ARE YOU DOING ABOUT IT?" Read the full story here.







2 NYPD officers suspended after videos of violence to protesters A New York City police officer who was seen on video shoving a woman to the ground at a George Floyd protest last week in Brooklyn has been suspended without pay. A supervisor who was on the scene will be transferred. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement Friday night that the New York Police Department's Internal Affairs Bureau had concluded its investigations into the May 29 incident and a separate incident last Saturday in which a police officer was seen on video pulling down an individual's face mask and spraying pepper spray at him. Both officers have been suspended without pay, and their cases have been referred to the Department Advocate for disciplinary action, Shea said. In the last two weeks, New York police officers have repeatedly been accused of abusing protesters, including driving into a crowd and using excessive force to push them back. On Wednesday, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams posted video on Twitter showing police officers in Brooklyn forcibly using their batons against peaceful protesters to get them to move down the street. Read the full story here.







Goodell: NFL was wrong not to encourage players to protest peacefully We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020







Manhattan D.A. declines to prosecute most arrested protesters A top New York City prosecutor said Friday he will not prosecute George Floyd demonstrators if they were arrested only for unlawful assembly or disorderly conduct. The decision was made in the interest of ending the kind of racial disparity in the justice system that is part of demonstrators' critique in the death of Floyd, an African-American man killed May 25 in Minneapolis police custody, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. said in a statement. The announcement covers 71 cases to date, said office spokesman Danny Frost.







U.S. Army officials leaving Washington, D.C.: "We don't police the American streets. We protect America" More than 700 soldiers who have been in Washington since Monday were sent back to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Thursday night. U.S. Army officials deployed to Washington, D.C. told NBC's Courtney Kube they were relieved to be going home and that they did not want active duty troops called to the city. Soldiers from the Army's 82nd Airborne Division were called to the Washington, D.C. area earlier this week in case President Donald Trump invoked the Insurrection Act to deal with protesters. The more than 1,600 soldiers, who had been waiting at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, were never called into the city to confront protesters. Army secretary on protest response: 'We don't police the American streets. We protect America' June 5, 2020 01:07







Michael Jordan pledges $100 million to racial equality effort Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand on Friday pledged $100 million to the effort to redress racial injustice, the retired NBA great's manager announced. Estee Portnoy posted a statement on Twitter: "Today, we are announcing Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice, and greater access to education." "The Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community," the statement reads. "Black Lives Matter. This isn't a controversial statement." The pledge comes in the wake of more than a week's protests from coast-to-coast after the May 25 in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. On May 31, Jordan said on Twitter, "We have had enough." Joint Statement from Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand regarding $100m donation. pic.twitter.com/yYXWh5eBZl — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) June 5, 2020






