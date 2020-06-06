Hours after George Floyd’s family condemned the “pandemic of racism and discrimination” at a memorial service, protesters hit the streets in cities across the U.S. for a 10th night in a row.
More demonstrations are planned this weekend as the national anger over the death of the black man beneath the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer showed little sign of abating.
In Washington D.C., where workers walled off more of the White House complex to keep demonstrators at bay, Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said the department was preparing for big numbers of “peaceful demonstrators coming to exercise their First Amendment rights."
Elsewhere, Joe Biden led criticism of President Donald Trump after he said it was "a great day for” Floyd,while touting positive economic data, while NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized to players for not listening to their concerns regarding racism sooner.
Live Blog
Judge orders Denver police to stop firing tear gas, projectiles at peaceful protesters
D.C. asks National Guard to go home
On a day when the governor of Ohio said a state National Guard member was removed from duty in Washington, D.C. after the FBI discovered evidence of the soldier's white supremacist ideology online, the city's mayor asked Ohio to withdraw its guard members.
District Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday wrote letters to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy arguing that the presence of their guard members is "unnecessary and may be counterproductive." The troops were sent at the behest of the U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, DeWine said.
Bowser didn't mention the removal of the guard member. DeWine said Friday the soldier was under federal investigation and it appeared likely "he will be permanently removed from the Ohio National Guard."
Bowser said the city's state of emergency in response to George Floyd protests that took place near the White House ended Friday morning.
Breonna Taylor honored by protesters on her birthday
Confederate statue in Mobile, Alabama, moved
A statue of a Confederate admiral was removed from public view overnight in Mobile, Alabama, the city's mayor said Friday.
The statue of Civl War Rear Admiral Raphael Semmes near the History Museum of Mobile was dedicated in 1900. Mayor Sandy Stimpson did not mention nationwide protests over the in-custody death of George Floyd, but she said moving the monument would help the city heal.
"Moving this statue will not change the past," he said. "It is about removing a potential distraction so we may focus clearly on the future of our city."