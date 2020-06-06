Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says community has 'begun to rebuild'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Hours after George Floyd’s family condemned the “pandemic of racism and discrimination” at a memorial service, protesters hit the streets in cities across the U.S. for a 10th night in a row.

More demonstrations are planned this weekend as the national anger over the death of the black man beneath the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer showed little sign of abating.

In Washington D.C., where workers walled off more of the White House complex to keep demonstrators at bay, Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said the department was preparing for big numbers of “peaceful demonstrators coming to exercise their First Amendment rights."

Elsewhere, Joe Biden led criticism of President Donald Trump after he said it was "a great day for” Floyd,while touting positive economic data, while NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized to players for not listening to their concerns regarding racism sooner.

Download the NBC News app for the latest updates.