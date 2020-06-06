Hours after George Floyd’s family condemned the “pandemic of racism and discrimination” at a memorial service, protesters hit the streets in cities across the U.S. for a 10th night in a row.
More demonstrations are planned this weekend as the national anger over the death of the black man beneath the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer showed little sign of abating.
In Washington D.C., where workers walled off more of the White House complex to keep demonstrators at bay, Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said the department was preparing for big numbers of “peaceful demonstrators coming to exercise their First Amendment rights."
Elsewhere, Joe Biden led criticism of President Donald Trump after he said it was "a great day for” Floyd,while touting positive economic data, while NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized to players for not listening to their concerns regarding racism sooner.
Download the NBC News app for the latest updates.
Live Blog
Street artist Banksy reveals new artwork examining George Floyd death and protests
The anonymous British street artist Banksy revealed a new artwork on Saturday in light of global protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.
"People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system," the mysterious artist wrote on his Instagram page. "This faulty system is making their life a misery, but it's not their job to fix it."
The image shows a memorial with a photo and flowers, surrounded by candles — one flame beginning to set alight the flag of the United States.
George Floyd memorial service to be held in North Carolina, with police escort of his body
George Floyd died last week in Minneapolis police custody and on Saturday another set of law enforcement officers will escort his body for a memorial service in North Carolina.
The Hoke County Sheriff's Officer will escort Floyd's body for the service, which is to include a public viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cape Fear Conference B in Raeford, about 24 miles from Fayetteville. A private service for family members only will begin at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast.
What will Roger Goodell’s apology mean moving forward?June 6, 202003:53
Pompeo criticizes China for using George Floyd death for 'political gain'
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticized China for using the death of black American George Floyd for "its own political gain."
Pompeo didn't refer to a specific incident but called the ruling communist party "callous."
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Pompeo has become an outspoken critic of China, often engaging in a tense war-of-words, which some experts have dubbed a new cold war between the two powers.
House Oversight Committee wants to know more about unidentified officers in D.C.
The House Oversight Committee sent a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr seeking information about the “sudden surge of federal and unidentified law enforcement officers in the District of Columbia following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.”
The Committee is requesting a number of documents and information by June 10, including a list of departments and agencies that have been activated since June 1 to enforce federal law in D.C., the number of law enforcement officers deployed or assigned, and the overall mission of the federal law enforcement response in the city.
The letter reads in part, “The vast majority of protests in the District of Columbia have been peaceful. It appears that the massive influx of federal forces is intended to assert authoritarian power over the District of Columbia rather than to protect federal property, enforce federal law, or protect people exercising their First Amendment rights by protesting systemic racial inequalities within the U.S. criminal justice system.”
Hong Kong black lives matter event cancelled due to coronavirus and politics, organizers say
HONG KONG - Organizers of a black lives matter solidarity protest in Hong Kong, planned for Sunday, cancelled the event amid fears that other groups may use it to "push their own agenda" and worries over breaching social distancing rules in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the event organizers Max Percy told NBC News that there was large interest in the event meant to honor George Floyd.
"It has come to our attention that due to the number of people trying to use this event to push their own agenda, there are concerns that the event will no longer abide by the terms set by the Hong Kong Police and we have been forced to cancel," Percy wrote on a now deleted Facebook page.
"This is an enormous shame that people have lost sight of the reason why we were doing this event in the first place ... We are saddened by the state of Hong Kong."
Protesters have taken to the streets of Hong Kong multiple times this year to challenge Beijing-led security laws and to mark the recent anniversary of the 1989 quashing of demonstrations in Tiananmen Square.
Black girls and supporters surf around the world to honor George Floyd
From California to Indonesia, Senegal and Australia, black girls and supporters floated on surfboards on Friday to pay tribute to George Floyd, the black man whose death in U.S. police custody has sparked protests worldwide.
The "Solidarity in Surfing" events in more than 100 locations were organized by Black Girls Surf, a group founded in 2014 to teach the sport to girls of color aged 5 to 17.
In Santa Monica, California, about 200 surfers of various ages and races waded into the water for a paddle out, a traditional Hawaiian ceremony to celebrate the life of someone who has died.
About 200 yards offshore, they held a moment of silence while floating on their boards in a large circle, and placed yellow, pink and red flowers in the water.
French police ban George Floyd solidarity protest citing coronavirus fears
French police banned a handful of protests against racism and police brutality in Paris on Saturday, citing fears of coronavirus spread.
They had been due to take place outside the U.S. embassy and underneath the city's iconic Eiffel tower, until the Prefecture de Police banned them.
Many protesters were nonetheless expected to defy the order and risk clashing with police. Organizers have called for peaceful demonstrations that respect social distancing measures, in place to stem the spread of coronavirus.
A demonstration last week against police violence and racism was banned by authorities, but 20,000 people still showed up to protest near the Palais de Justice.
White House compares Trump-Churchill leadership styles, and historians scoff
This week, the White House has likened Donald Trump to Winston Churchill, the hard-drinking and eccentric prime minister who led Britain as it faced off against the Nazis during World War II.
Some historians have responded to that with a resounding: Mr. President, you're no Winston Churchill.
Others, meanwhile, have raised Churchill's troubling record on race, saying the American president shouldn't try to emulate the British leader whose disturbing views on race were rooted in 19th-century colonialism.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says community has 'begun to rebuild'
Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz said on Saturday night the community where black man George Floyd was killed by a white police officer, was showing "signs of resilience" and starting to rebuild.
But there was still a lot of work ahead, he warned.