Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr voice support for George Floyd protesters

As my brother Paul said The Beatles always stood for equal rights&justice and I’ve never stopped working for peace&love ever since. #blacklivesmatter , #peaceispossible -I send my peace love&continuous support to everyone marching & speaking up for justice & a better world 😎✌️🌟❤️ pic.twitter.com/YNznLJGeV4

Drummer Ringo Starr echoed his band-mate's sentiment: "The Beatles always stood for equal rights and justice and I’ve never stopped working for peace and love," he said online.

"All of us here support and stand alongside all those who are protesting and raising their voices."

"I feel sick and angry that here we are almost 60 years later, and the world is in shock at the horrific scenes of the senseless murder of George Floyd at the hands of police racism, along with the countless others that came before," Paul McCartney wrote .

'Blackout Tuesday' on Instagram was a teachable moment for allies like me

#BlackoutTuesday was a reminder that being an ally sometimes means making mistakes. TODAY illustration

This week I discovered the extent to which some of my attempts at allyship were hurting, not helping, the struggle for black liberation. As a queer woman of color, this was a difficult pill to swallow. But I wasn’t alone. #BlackoutTuesday forced a lot of us wannabe allies to confront the ways in which our allyship can be misguided and, frankly, lazy.

On Tuesday, as Americans across the country searched for ways to express solidarity with black people, #BlackoutTuesday took social media by storm. It was an ostensible display of allyship — posting a black square with the aforementioned hashtag — with a promise not to post anything else that day and instead take the time to think about the ways in which many nonblack Americans benefit from structural racism.

While Tuesday morning saw a great many Instagram feeds flooded with black tiles, by the evening, many of these posts had been deleted, with people attempting to make amends. I was one of these people. There was an important lesson to be learned, if people were paying attention, and it had nothing to do with policing behavior or judgement. Rather, the #BlackoutTuesday debacle was a reminder that being an ally, sometimes, means making mistakes. But a true ally doesn’t give up when corrected; a true ally listens and course-corrects without shame or resentment. I say this as someone who’s wished, on numerous occasions, friends and family would do the same when I point out their transgressions, but who can still gets defensive if I’m not being thoughtful about it.

