Cuomo discusses 'Say Their Name' police reform plan

Demonstrations are taking place this weekend as the national anger over the death of George Floyd showed little sign of abating.

In Washington D.C., where workers walled off more of the White House complex to keep demonstrators at bay, Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said the department was preparing for big numbers of “peaceful demonstrators coming to exercise their First Amendment rights."

Meanwhile, hundreds of mourners gathered in Raeford, North Carolina to pay their respects to Floyd.

