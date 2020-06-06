Cuomo discusses 'Say Their Name' police reform plan

Demonstrations are taking place this weekend as the national anger over the death of George Floyd showed little sign of abating.
In Washington D.C., where workers walled off more of the White House complex to keep demonstrators at bay, Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said the department was preparing for big numbers of “peaceful demonstrators coming to exercise their First Amendment rights."
Meanwhile, hundreds of mourners gathered in Raeford, North Carolina to pay their respects to Floyd.
Photo: Justin Trudeau takes a knee
Two Buffalo officers charged over police shoving 75-year-old man to ground
Two officers in Buffalo, New York, who were suspended after video showed police shoving a 75-year-old man onto the ground at a George Floyd protest Thursday night, were charged with second-degree assault on Saturday, NBC affiliate WGRZ reported.
The two officers, Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe, pleaded not guilty and were released on their own recognizance. The 75-year-old man, Martin Gugino, a longtime social justice activist, was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition after the incident.
George Floyd's death sparks protests across Europe
Solidarity protests have erupted this weekend across Europe in response to George Floyd's death and racism in America.
Many took a knee and observed 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence — the length of time a white police officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck.
Thousands gathered in London, defying government advice to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
While in Berlin, an estimated 30,000 people gathered, up from 2,000 last weekend.
Street artist Banksy reveals new artwork examining George Floyd death and protests
The anonymous British street artist Banksy revealed a new artwork on Saturday in light of global protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.
"People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system," the mysterious artist wrote on his Instagram page. "This faulty system is making their life a misery, but it's not their job to fix it."
The image shows a memorial with a photo and flowers, surrounded by candles — one flame beginning to set alight the flag of the United States.
George Floyd memorial service to be held in North Carolina, with police escort of his body
George Floyd died last week in Minneapolis police custody and on Saturday another set of law enforcement officers will escort his body for a memorial service in North Carolina.
The Hoke County Sheriff's Officer will escort Floyd's body for the service, which is to include a public viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cape Fear Conference B in Raeford, about 24 miles from Fayetteville. A private service for family members only will begin at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast.
Pompeo criticizes China for using George Floyd death for 'political gain'
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticized China for using the death of black American George Floyd for "its own political gain."
Pompeo didn't refer to a specific incident but called the ruling communist party "callous."
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Pompeo has become an outspoken critic of China, often engaging in a tense war-of-words, which some experts have dubbed a new cold war between the two powers.
House Oversight Committee wants to know more about unidentified officers in D.C.
The House Oversight Committee sent a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr seeking information about the “sudden surge of federal and unidentified law enforcement officers in the District of Columbia following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.”
The Committee is requesting a number of documents and information by June 10, including a list of departments and agencies that have been activated since June 1 to enforce federal law in D.C., the number of law enforcement officers deployed or assigned, and the overall mission of the federal law enforcement response in the city.
The letter reads in part, “The vast majority of protests in the District of Columbia have been peaceful. It appears that the massive influx of federal forces is intended to assert authoritarian power over the District of Columbia rather than to protect federal property, enforce federal law, or protect people exercising their First Amendment rights by protesting systemic racial inequalities within the U.S. criminal justice system.”