Demonstrations are taking place this weekend as the national anger over the death of George Floyd showed little sign of abating.
In Washington D.C., where workers walled off more of the White House complex to keep demonstrators at bay, Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said the department was preparing for big numbers of “peaceful demonstrators coming to exercise their First Amendment rights."
Meanwhile, hundreds of mourners gathered in Raeford, North Carolina to pay their respects to Floyd.
'Blackout Tuesday' on Instagram was a teachable moment for allies like me
This week I discovered the extent to which some of my attempts at allyship were hurting, not helping, the struggle for black liberation. As a queer woman of color, this was a difficult pill to swallow. But I wasn’t alone. #BlackoutTuesday forced a lot of us wannabe allies to confront the ways in which our allyship can be misguided and, frankly, lazy.
On Tuesday, as Americans across the country searched for ways to express solidarity with black people, #BlackoutTuesday took social media by storm. It was an ostensible display of allyship — posting a black square with the aforementioned hashtag — with a promise not to post anything else that day and instead take the time to think about the ways in which many nonblack Americans benefit from structural racism.
While Tuesday morning saw a great many Instagram feeds flooded with black tiles, by the evening, many of these posts had been deleted, with people attempting to make amends. I was one of these people. There was an important lesson to be learned, if people were paying attention, and it had nothing to do with policing behavior or judgement. Rather, the #BlackoutTuesday debacle was a reminder that being an ally, sometimes, means making mistakes. But a true ally doesn’t give up when corrected; a true ally listens and course-corrects without shame or resentment. I say this as someone who’s wished, on numerous occasions, friends and family would do the same when I point out their transgressions, but who can still gets defensive if I’m not being thoughtful about it.
Two Buffalo officers charged over police shoving 75-year-old man to ground
Two officers in Buffalo, New York, who were suspended after video showed police shoving a 75-year-old man onto the ground at a George Floyd protest Thursday night, were charged with second-degree assault on Saturday, NBC affiliate WGRZ reported.
The two officers, Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe, pleaded not guilty and were released on their own recognizance. The 75-year-old man, Martin Gugino, a longtime social justice activist, was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition after the incident.
George Floyd's death sparks protests across Europe
Solidarity protests have erupted this weekend across Europe in response to George Floyd's death and racism in America.
Many took a knee and observed 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence — the length of time a white police officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck.
Thousands gathered in London, defying government advice to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
While in Berlin, an estimated 30,000 people gathered, up from 2,000 last weekend.
Street artist Banksy reveals new artwork examining George Floyd death and protests
The anonymous British street artist Banksy revealed a new artwork on Saturday in light of global protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.
"People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system," the mysterious artist wrote on his Instagram page. "This faulty system is making their life a misery, but it's not their job to fix it."
The image shows a memorial with a photo and flowers, surrounded by candles — one flame beginning to set alight the flag of the United States.
George Floyd memorial service to be held in North Carolina, with police escort of his body
George Floyd died last week in Minneapolis police custody and on Saturday another set of law enforcement officers will escort his body for a memorial service in North Carolina.
The Hoke County Sheriff's Officer will escort Floyd's body for the service, which is to include a public viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cape Fear Conference B in Raeford, about 24 miles from Fayetteville. A private service for family members only will begin at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast.
Pompeo criticizes China for using George Floyd death for 'political gain'
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticized China for using the death of black American George Floyd for "its own political gain."
Pompeo didn't refer to a specific incident but called the ruling communist party "callous."
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Pompeo has become an outspoken critic of China, often engaging in a tense war-of-words, which some experts have dubbed a new cold war between the two powers.