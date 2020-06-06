California man dies after being hit by car during George Floyd protest

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Demonstrations are taking place this weekend as the national anger over the death of George Floyd showed little sign of abating.

In Washington D.C., thousands of people gathered to protest both Floyd's death and President Donald Trump's use of military personnel in response to largely peaceful demonstrations. After more than a week of protests in Washington, city officials said they expected Saturday to be the largest demonstration yet with potential for tens of thousands of people taking to the streets.

Meanwhile, Floyd's family members gathered for a song- and prayer-filled private memorial service in North Carolina on Saturday after an earlier public viewing of his body drew long lines of mourners from around the country.

Download the NBC News app for the latest updates.