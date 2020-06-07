LIVE COVERAGE

George Floyd protest news: Live news from protests today

Here are the latest updates on protests across the country about George Floyd's death.
Image: Protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington
Demonstrators raise their fists up as they gather at the Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House, on Saturday.Jim Bourg / Reuters

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE

As the national anger over the death of George Floyd showed little sign of abating, from coast to coast demonstrators marched in cities across the country.

Thousands gathered in Washington D.C. to protest both Floyd's death and President Donald Trump's use of military personnel in response to largely peaceful demonstrations. Marchers also filed across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, while others walked the boulevards of Hollywood and a Nashville, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Floyd's family members gathered for a song- and prayer-filled private memorial service in North Carolina on Saturday after an earlier public viewing of his body drew long lines of mourners from around the country.

Elsewhere, British anti-racism protesters briefly clashed with mounted police as thousands gathered in central London, while demonstrations also took place in, Paris, Berlin, Sydney, Tokyo and a number of other cities around the world.

Download the NBC News app for the latest updates.

Live Blog

NBC News

56m ago / 7:51 AM UTC

'White Coats for Black Lives': Medical workers on virus frontlines join protesters

Medical workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic march down 16th towards the White House on Saturday, June 6, in a show of support for those protesting George Floyd's death.Lauren Egan / NBC News

 

NBC News