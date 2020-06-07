As the national anger over the death of George Floyd showed little sign of abating, from coast to coast demonstrators marched in cities across the country.
Thousands gathered in Washington D.C. to protest both Floyd's death and President Donald Trump's use of military personnel in response to largely peaceful demonstrations. Marchers also filed across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, while others walked the boulevards of Hollywood and a Nashville, Tennessee.
Meanwhile, Floyd's family members gathered for a song- and prayer-filled private memorial service in North Carolina on Saturday after an earlier public viewing of his body drew long lines of mourners from around the country.
Elsewhere, British anti-racism protesters briefly clashed with mounted police as thousands gathered in central London, while demonstrations also took place in, Paris, Berlin, Sydney, Tokyo and a number of other cities around the world.
Police in Rhode Island drew guns on African American firefighter in uniform
An African American firefighter in Providence, Rhode Island, said Saturday he was in uniform when he was recently stopped by police officers who drew their guns on him earlier in the week.
Terrell Paci, 23, said two officers who work for the same city drew their guns on him as he was sitting in a friend's vehicle outside his fire station, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. He said the officers told him they were looking for a suspect reportedly waving a gun in the area.
"The situation makes clear that even in uniform — a young black man is not immune from the impact of systemic, institutional racism," Derek Silva, the president of the Providence Firefighters Union, said in a statement posted on Twitter.
Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare said the incident was under investigation. Paci joined George Floyd protesters Friday. "Why is a young black male in uniform at his job a threat to a police officer?" he asked WJAR.
Philadelphia Inquirer executive editor resigns after publishing controversial headline
Philadelphia Inquirer executive editor Stan Wischnowski announced his resignation Saturday, just days after some 40 journalists called out "sick and tired" from work following a controversial headline published in the newspaper.
On Tuesday, the Inquirer ran a story titled "Buildings Matter, Too," which looked at the destruction of businesses across the city as some protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent.
The headline drew immediate backlash from dozens of reporters and countless readers, who called it tone deaf at best and insulting at worst. The Inquirer issued an apology, saying the headline was "offensive, inappropriate and we should not have printed it."
"We deeply regret that we did," the statement read in part. "We also know that an apology on its own is not sufficient."
Wischnowski worked at the Inquirer for 20 years, according to the newspaper.