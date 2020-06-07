Police in Rhode Island drew guns on African American firefighter in uniform

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

As the national anger over the death of George Floyd showed little sign of abating, from coast to coast demonstrators marched in cities across the country.

Thousands gathered in Washington D.C. to protest both Floyd's death and President Donald Trump's use of military personnel in response to largely peaceful demonstrations. Marchers also filed across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, while others walked the boulevards of Hollywood and a Nashville, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Floyd's family members gathered for a song- and prayer-filled private memorial service in North Carolina on Saturday after an earlier public viewing of his body drew long lines of mourners from around the country.

Elsewhere, British anti-racism protesters briefly clashed with mounted police as thousands gathered in central London, while demonstrations also took place in, Paris, Berlin, Sydney, Tokyo and a number of other cities around the world.

