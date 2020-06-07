Protesters call to defund the police

SEE NEW POSTS

Majority of Minneapolis City Council commits to dismantling city's police department Demonstrators calling to defund the Minneapolis Police Department march on University Avenue on June 6, 2020 in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images A majority of the Minneapolis City Council agreed Sunday to dismantle the city's police department after the in-custody killing of George Floyd, a council member said. In an interview with NBC News, councilman Jeremiah Ellison said the council would work to disband the department in its "current iteration." "The plan has to start somewhere," he said. "We are not going to hit the eject button without a plan so today was the announcement of the formulation of that plan." Read the full story.







Photo: Solidarity in Italy A girl raises her fist during a demonstration against racism in Milan, Italy, on Sunday. Claudio Furlan / LaPresse via AP







Joe Biden to visit with family of George Floyd on Monday Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden visits Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Del., on June 1, 2020, Andrew Harnik / AP Former Vice President Joe Biden will head to Houston on Monday to personally show his condolences to the family of George Floyd, the Biden campaign announced Sunday. "Vice President Biden will travel to Houston Monday to express his condolences in-person to the Floyd family. He is also recording a video message for the funeral service," campaign spokesman T.J. Ducklo said in a statement to NBC News. The Floyd family's personal lawyer, Benjamin Crump, initially raised eyebrows when he said during a virtual livestream last week that the presumptive Democratic nominee was expected to attend the private funeral in Houston on Tuesday. Acting on Biden's wish to personally give his condolences to the Floyd family, the campaign considered multiple options of how best he could pay his respects without disrupting the memorial services this past week. Now that the Democratic candidate is protected by Secret Service, they concluded that attending last Tuesday's service would have caused too much logistical trouble, so they opted for a private family meeting on Monday with no press in attendance.







4 injured after SUV plows into Brooklyn protesters, driver arrested A suspect was arrested after an SUV drove through a crowd of kneeling protesters in New York City on Saturday night, leaving four people injured. The driver now faces multiple charges, including reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of marijuana, the NYPD said in a statement to NBC News. Jacob Leiper, a 44-year-old Queens resident, struck a cyclist after he approached the intersection between Saint John's Place and Brooklyn Avenue, according to police. Angry guy drove into #BlackLivesMattters protest at Brooklyn & St Johns pic.twitter.com/CROylv9X80 — Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein (@msrbklyn) June 7, 2020 "In an effort to go around the crowd and circumvent the delay, the vehicle operator did drive onto the sidewalk, where he encountered more protestors, some of which struck his car and climbed on it as well," the NYPD said. Video posted on social media showed the car driving on the sidewalk into the protesters and hurriedly leaving the scene. Another video posted by Brooklyn resident Chris Welch showed the NYPD arresting Leiper.







Jesse Jackson calls on Congress to pass anti-lynching law Civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson prays in front of George Floyd's coffin during a memorial service on Thursday. Lucas Jackson / Reuters Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson is calling for Congress to pass an anti-lynching law and eliminate protections for police officers from lawsuits. Jackson made the plea Saturday during a news conference in Louisville, Kentucky, where he was to meet with Mayor Greg Fischer and the family of the late Breonna Taylor. The 26-year-old African-American woman, an emergency room technician, was shot at least eight times in her home after a brief confrontation with police who were there to serve a warrant in mid-March.






