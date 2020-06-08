LIVE

George Floyd protest news: Live updates from protests

George Floyd's death has sparked protests across the country. Here are the latest updates.
Image: U.S. Senator Mitt Romney marches during a protest against racial inequality in Washington
Sen. Mitt Romney marches during a in Washington D.C., protest against racial inequality on Sunday.Mitt Romney / Reuters

A majority of the Minneapolis City Council agreed to dismantle the city's police department after the in-custody killing of George Floyd, Councilman Jeremiah Ellison told NBC News. He said said the council would work to disband the department in its "current iteration."

Speaking earlier during a community meeting, council President Lisa Bender vowed to "re-create systems of public safety that actually keep us safe."

Meanwhile, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, joined demonstrators marching to the White House Sunday in protest of George Floyd's death in the custody of Minneapolis police.

“We need a voice against racism. We need many voices against racism and against brutality. And we need to stand up and say black lives matter,” the former presidential candidate said when asked why he was marching.

Live Blog

2h ago / 7:18 AM UTC

Worldwide protests grow as new videos emerge of police clashes

June 7, 202002:57

David K. Li

2h ago / 7:19 AM UTC

Cincinnati Reds great Joey Votto says #BlackLivesMatter

Cincinnati Reds great Joey Votto on Sunday penned a scathing column - targeting himself and admitting he's turned a blind eye to systemic racism and police brutality.

In a guest column posted by The Cincinnati Enquirer, the star first baseman said George Floyd's death has forced him to open "my eyes to the realities of being a black man in America."

"That privilege kept me from understanding the 'why' behind Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem. That privilege allowed me to ignore my black teammates’ grievances about their experiences with law enforcement, being profiled, and discriminated against," wrote Votto, who grew up just outside of Toronto. "And that privilege has made me complicit in the death of George Floyd, as well as the many other injustices that blacks experience in the U.S. and my native Canada. " 

Votto, 36, said supports the Black Lives Matter movement and added: "Only now am I just beginning to hear. I am awakening to their pain, and my ignorance. No longer will I be silent."

 

2h ago / 7:21 AM UTC

Protesters call to defund the police

Protesters call to defund the police after death of George Floyd

June 7, 202002:21

Tim Stelloh and Shaquille Brewster

2h ago / 7:23 AM UTC

Majority of Minneapolis City Council commits to dismantling city's police department

Demonstrators calling to defund the Minneapolis Police Department march on University Avenue on June 6, 2020 in Minneapolis.Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

A majority of the Minneapolis City Council agreed Sunday to dismantle the city’s police department after the in-custody killing of George Floyd, a council member said.

In an interview with NBC News, councilman Jeremiah Ellison said the council would work to disband the department in its "current iteration."

"The plan has to start somewhere," he said. "We are not going to hit the eject button without a plan so today was the announcement of the formulation of that plan."

Read the full story.

NBC News