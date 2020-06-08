Philadelphia couple marries amid peaceful protests

SEE NEW POSTS

France's top security offical says police will no longer conduct chokeholds that have been blamed for multiple cases of asphyxiation and have come under renewed criticism after George Floyd's death in the United States. With the French government under increasing pressure to address accusations of brutality and racism within the police force, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner announced Monday that "the method of seizing the neck via strangling will be abandoned and will no longer be taught in police schools." He said that during an arrest, "it will be now forbidden to push on the back of the neck or the neck."







Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other congressional Democrats are unveiling comprehensive legislation Monday that seeks to hold police departments accountable, track misconduct and outline ways for law enforcement to change their tactics. The bill, dubbed the "Justice in Policing Act," would ban chokeholds, including the kind used by a police officer in the Minneapolis death of George Floyd last month, as well as no-knock warrants such as the one that led to the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville in March, according to a bill summary obtained by NBC News and a House Democratic aide. The legislation would also require local police departments to send data on the use of force to the federal government and create a grant program that would allow state attorneys general to create an independent process to investigate misconduct or excessive use of force, according to the five-page summary of the bill. Further, it would make it easier for people to recover damages when police departments violate their civil rights. Read the full story here.







Martin Luther King III lays flowers at site where George Floyd was killed Laying flowers at the site of George Floyd's murder. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/21OYntBECL — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) June 8, 2020







St. Louis man charged with murder in fatal shooting of retired police captain A 24-year-old man was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department captain who was killed while protecting a friend's pawn shop from looters last week, authorities said Sunday. Stephan Cannon of St. Louis faces one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with retired captain David Dorn's death. He is being held without bond, according to St. Louis police. Jimmie Robinson, 27, was also charged with first-degree burglary, armed criminal action and stealing in connection with Dorn's death. He's being held on $30,000 cash-only bond. The arrests were announced five days after Dorn was shot and killed after responding to an alarm at Lee Pawn and Jewelry Store amid protests and unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Four other officers were shot that night and 55 businesses were burglarized or damaged. Read the full story here.







NYPD misconduct often involves minority youth, report says The vast majority of complaints about mistreatment of youths by New York Police officers involved children of color, according to a report released Monday by the city's police watchdog agency. The New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board released an analysis of more than 100 complaints involving young New Yorkers between January 2018 and last June that showed that young males of color between the ages of 10 and 18 were a complainant and/or victim in nearly 65 percent of complaints involving youth, despite only accounting for less than five percent of New York City's population. The report added that several youth-NYPD interactions involving New Yorkers between the ages of 10 and 18 involved officers stopping youth for "seemingly innocuous activities," such as playing, high-fiving, running, carrying backpacks and jaywalking. The report comes amid mounting calls for police reform in the wake of in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.







Thousands expected to pay final respects to George Floyd in Houston We're outside Houston's Fountain of Praise Church this morning where thousands are expected to pay their final respects to #GeorgeFloyd. Tomorrow he'll be laid to rest in a private ceremony. Our story for the @TODAYshow: pic.twitter.com/wFAlSmhHW8 — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) June 8, 2020







What does protester rallying cry 'defund the police' mean? Protesters have taken to the streets demanding their cities shrink police departments, and "defund the police" has become a frequent rallying cry. Supporters of the movement say they are not trying to eliminate police departments, but rather calling for budgets to be realigned so that the emphasis is on community programs rather than strictly enforcement. On NBC News "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza explained that the phrase "defund the police," means "invest in the resources that our communities need." She went on to say that means "increased funding for housing, increased funding for education, increased funding for quality of life for communities that are over policed and over surveilled." Other cities have floated ideas to heed the call. After saying that the New York City curfew would be lifted Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a proposal to shift funding from the New York Police Department to youth and social services. And Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti vowed to slash up to $150 million of the police budget. The proposals are expected to face stiff resistance from police leaders and unions.







George Floyd's family appeals to U.N. for support for police reform George Floyd's family and his legal team released on Monday a letter they sent to the United Nations requesting recommendations for police reform in the U.S. The group sent a letter on June 3 to one of the international body's working groups asking for support for the end of the provision of military equipment and military-type training for police, the teaching of deescalation techniques, independent prosecutions and autopsies for "extrajudicial" police killings, and more. "When a group of people of any nation have been systemically deprived of their universal human right to life by its government for decades, it must appeal to the international community for its support and to the United Nations for its intervention," Floyd's family attorney Ben Crump said in a press release. The Minneapolis Police Department announced last month that the FBI would be part of the investigation into Floyd's death. On May 28, the United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, called Floyd's death the "latest in a long line of killings of unarmed African Americans by U.S. police officers and members of the public," and urged "serious action."






