What does it mean to dismantle a police department?

Los Angeles police chief orders moratorium on carotid hold LAPD Chief Michel Moore on Monday issued a moratorium on the training and use of the "carotid restraint control hold," a type of neck restraint that had already been restricted by department rules. The memo follows the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday called for the end of the carotid hold and other techniques like it and ordered that it be removed from the state police training programs and state training manuals. The LAPD in 1982 banned bar-arm chokeholds and other techniques following a federal lawsuit. The Los Angeles Police Commission followed up the bar-arm ban weeks later by restricting the carotid chokehold, designed to immobilize a suspect by blocking the neck artery and, by extension, the flow of blood to the brain. The department still allowed officers to use a carotid restraint but limits those situations to immediate danger to life. The memo ordering the moratorium says that the Board of Police Commissioners will conduct a detailed review. Share this -







2 Atlanta officers charged with assault during protests seek jobs back Two Atlanta police officers who were fired and criminally charged in connection with pulling two college students from a car during protests late last month have filed a lawsuit seeking their jobs back. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on May 31 announced that the two officers, Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner would be fired immediately after what she called "an excessive use of force." The suit, which says the officers were denied due process, seeks the reinstatement of both officers and back pay. Video showed officers forcibly pulling Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim from their car around 9:40 p.m. May 30 during protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Read the full story here. Share this -







'They're chanting his name ... but they didn't know him like we knew him,' Floyd's classmates say HOUSTON — On Memorial Day, Jonathan Veal was at home in Oklahoma City, getting ready to start up the grill, when he saw a disturbing video circulating on social media. It showed a black man struggling for breath under the knee of a white police officer in Minnesota. "No, no, not again," Veal remembers thinking. He felt the same sickening tightness in his chest that hits him every time a new viral video shows a black man or woman being killed by a police officer. That could have been him or one of his five children — or a friend. At first, he didn't recognize the man whose face was pressed against concrete, gasping for his mama. It wasn't until the following morning, when the name George Floyd started appearing in social media posts and news articles, that Veal, 45, made the connection. Afterward, he locked himself in his office at the leadership consulting company he owns and sat in silence, trying to process the realization — memories of "Big Floyd" rushing through his mind. Read the full story here. Share this -







Calls for racial justice reshaping media landscape Less than 24 hours after Editorial Page Editor James Bennet resigned from The New York Times, the ongoing social upheaval over racial injustice continues to force changes across the media industry. On Monday, editors at Bon Appétit and Refinery29 resigned amid staff protest over their leadership, various outlets faced scrutiny over their treatment of black staffers and one publication said it would support its journalists' right to protest. The changes come as media companies are being forced, often by their own staff, to reassess their role in the fight for racial justice, whether that means rethinking diversity inside the company or re-examining their commitment to editorial "objectivity." Read the full story here. Share this -







Los Angeles won't prosecute curfew violations Demonstrators in front of the District Attorney's office protest in Los Angeles on June 3, 2020. Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images Prosecutors in the city and county of Los Angeles said Monday they will not prosecute those arrested for curfew violations or failure to disperse in peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd. On Monday, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said her office would not prosecute those cases and City Attorney Mike Feuer said his office would take a “nonpunitive” approach that's “outside of the courts." "I believe whole-heartedly in free speech and support the right of protesters to demonstrate peacefully against historic racial injustice in our criminal justice system and throughout our nation,” Lacey said in a statement. Feuer also said Monday that his office "has developed a non-punitive approach, outside of the Court system" for all violations that do not involve violence, looting or vandalism, which he said primarily involves failure to disperse or curfew violations. The city and county of Los Angeles imposed curfews on May 30 following violence and looting, but by Thursday they were lifted. There were thousands of arrests in Los Angeles. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said last week that the majority of arrests that had been for curfew violations or failure to disperse. Share this -







Seattle police reopening streets to allow protests The Seattle Police Department announced they will reopen streets around the East Precinct on Monday night to allow protesters to march peacefully on Capitol Hill. On Sunday night, protesters took to the area surrounding the precinct to protest the death of George Floyd when a man drove into a group of protesters and shot one man, who was taken to an area hospital. Assistant Chief of Patrol Operations Tom Mahaffey sent a letter to officers that said, “The decision has been made to allow demonstrators to march past the East Precinct later today. Your safety and the security of our facilities are my highest priorities. Additional measures are currently underway to enhance our ongoing efforts to insure the security of our East Precinct and provide for the safety of all our officers.” Video posted on Twitter showed officers removing barriers and equipment from the area. #Breaking - Is @SeattlePD moving out of the East Precinct? The fencing that was being installed earlier has stopped and been moved closer to precinct and we have reports that police are moving items out of the precinct and moving trucks spotted going in and out precinct. pic.twitter.com/dMwIVbmxLP — Omari Salisbury (@Omarisal) June 8, 2020 Share this -





