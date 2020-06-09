George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death in police custody touched off a national debate about systemic racism, will be laid to rest next to his mother in Houston on Tuesday.
The funeral will be private, in contrast to the more public viewing on Monday where mourners from near and far — including some of Floyd's childhood friends — paid their respects.
“Just imagine one of your best friends who you went to high school with, played ball with for four years, walked the halls with for four years, and now you have to share him with the whole world," football teammate Christopher Gray said. "We just have to respect what's going on right now and find our own way of grieving and paying our respects.”
Also Monday, top Democrats in the House and the Senate unveiled far-reaching legislation to overhaul policing in the United States as protests over excessive force by law enforcement against African Americans and others have gripped the nation.
Download the NBC News app for the latest updates.
Live Blog
London mayor orders review of capital's landmarks, statues, street names
A new commission in London will review the capital’s landmarks, street names and statues after a wave of anti-racism protests held in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
“It is an uncomfortable truth that our nation and city owes a large part of its wealth to its role in the slave trade and while this is reflected in our public realm, the contribution of many of our communities to life in our capital has been willfully ignored,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement.
The announcement comes after a statue of 18th-century British slave trader Edward Colston was torn down and thrown into Bristol harbor on Sunday.
Virginia has the most Confederate memorials in the country, but that might change
As nationwide protests continue following the death of George Floyd in police custody, the debate over removing Confederate statues has reignited — and the city that was once the capital of the Confederacy is taking the lead.
The Richmond, Virginia, City Council on Friday decided unanimously to remove four Confederate statues on Monument Avenue. The decision followed an announcement by the state's Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, that the six-story-tall statue of Robert E. Lee that looms over the street would come down "as soon as possible."
Virginia is home to 110 Confederate monuments, 13 of which are in Richmond, according to 2019 data from the Southern Poverty Law Center, or SPLC. The state has 244 Confederate symbols, which includes roads and bridges named after Confederate leaders, more than any other state, the SPLC says. There are 41 symbols for Lee alone.
St. Paul man charged in connection with police precinct arson
A Minnesota man is facing federal charges in connection to the fire that was set at a Minneapolis police precinct station during protests over the death of George Floyd, prosecutors said Monday.
Branden Michael Wolfe, 23, has been charged with aiding and abetting arson in connection with fires set at the police department's third precinct on May 28, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota said in a statement.
The precinct "was overrun and heavily damaged due to vandalism and arson," the U.S. attorney's office said, with multiple fires set inside.
What does it mean to dismantle a police department?
What does it mean to dismantle a police department?June 9, 202008:32
Los Angeles police chief orders moratorium on carotid hold
LAPD Chief Michel Moore on Monday issued a moratorium on the training and use of the "carotid restraint control hold," a type of neck restraint that had already been restricted by department rules.
The memo follows the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday called for the end of the carotid hold and other techniques like it and ordered that it be removed from the state police training programs and state training manuals.
The LAPD in 1982 banned bar-arm chokeholds and other techniques following a federal lawsuit.
The Los Angeles Police Commission followed up the bar-arm ban weeks later by restricting the carotid chokehold, designed to immobilize a suspect by blocking the neck artery and, by extension, the flow of blood to the brain.
The department still allowed officers to use a carotid restraint but limits those situations to immediate danger to life. The memo ordering the moratorium says that the Board of Police Commissioners will conduct a detailed review.