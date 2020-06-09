L'Oreal repairs relationship with black transgender model Munroe Bergdorf

George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death in police custody touched off a national debate about systemic racism, will be laid to rest next to his mother in Houston on Tuesday.

The funeral will be private, in contrast to the more public viewing on Monday where mourners from near and far — including some of Floyd's childhood friends — paid their respects.

“Just imagine one of your best friends who you went to high school with, played ball with for four years, walked the halls with for four years, and now you have to share him with the whole world," football teammate Christopher Gray said. "We just have to respect what's going on right now and find our own way of grieving and paying our respects.”

Also Monday, top Democrats in the House and the Senate unveiled far-reaching legislation to overhaul policing in the United States as protests over excessive force by law enforcement against African Americans and others have gripped the nation.

