George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death in police custody touched off a national debate about systemic racism, will be laid to rest next to his mother in Houston on Tuesday.
The funeral will be private, in contrast to the more public viewing on Monday where mourners from near and far — including some of Floyd's childhood friends — paid their respects.
“Just imagine one of your best friends who you went to high school with, played ball with for four years, walked the halls with for four years, and now you have to share him with the whole world," football teammate Christopher Gray said. "We just have to respect what's going on right now and find our own way of grieving and paying our respects.”
Also Monday, top Democrats in the House and the Senate unveiled far-reaching legislation to overhaul policing in the United States as protests over excessive force by law enforcement against African Americans and others have gripped the nation.
The protests against police brutality and racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd have also renewed the fears of many black fathers when it relates to their sons coming in contact with police.
Al Roker and Craig Melvin spoke with a trio of black fathers, Seith Mann, Ken Simril and Morgan Scott Tucker, on TODAY Tuesday and shared their own experiences of raising sons in a country where black men have had a fraught history with law enforcement.
"This is what scares me as a black man, as the father of a young black man — you can do everything right," Craig said.
"I know a lot of people do tell their children, 'Be polite, be respectful,''' Mann said. "And I will certainly tell my son that, but I also recognize that is not a guarantee of his safety."
Britain's Parliament observes a minute's silence in memory of George Floyd's death
Britain's Houses of Parliament came to a standstill on Tuesday, as both houses held a minute of silence in memory of George Floyd's death.
"Racism has no place in U.K. Parliament: We believe black lives matter. Our parliamentary community stands with black friends and colleagues here and worldwide," Britain's legislature tweeted.
Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, also tweeted his support.
"He must not become just another name. His death must be a catalyst for change," said Starmer of Floyd, a black man killed by police in Minnesota.
London and other U.K. cities have seen a wave of solidarity protests since Floyd's death. Over the weekend, the statue of a slave owner, Edward Colston, was toppled and thrown into a river by protesters in the English city of Bristol, sparking a debate about Britain's relationship with race and colonialism.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an online video Monday night that the death of Floyd had "awakened an anger and a widespread and incontrovertible, undeniable feeling of injustice" among many, but that the U.K. was a "much less racist society than we were."
Rep. Scalise denounces defund police movement with personal story of being shot
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., criticized calls for defunding police departments, arguing that he wouldn't be alive if it weren't for the Capitol Police officers who saved him during the congressional baseball shooting in 2017.
"I wouldn't be alive today if it wasn't for the heroic actions of police officers," Scalise said Monday in an interview with Trump aide Mercedes Schlapp on the campaign's Team Trump Online show. "The Capitol Police not only saved my life but so many others, that day three years ago on the baseball field."
In 2017, Scalise and three other people were wounded when a gunman opened fire on members of the Republican congressional baseball team during a practice. The gunman was shot and later died.
L'Oreal repairs relationship with black transgender model Munroe Bergdorf
Fashion brand L'Oreal said on Tuesday it was "repairing relationships" with transgender model and DJ Munroe Bergdorf, who was dumped from a campaign with the cosmetics company in 2017, after comments she made on race and white supremacy.
"I regret the lack of dialogue and support the company showed Munroe around the time of the termination," wrote L’Oreal Paris brand president Delphine Viguier on Instagram.
"While we both agree today that negative labels should not be used to define all individuals in any group, I understand much better the pain and trauma that were behind Munroe’s words back then and the urgency she felt to speak in defense of the Black community against systemic racism," she added.
L'Oreal said it would be forming a U.K. Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board, which Bergdorf had agreed to be part of, and said the company planned to donate to causes that supported social justice and "causes that are deeply personal to Munroe’s experience." It did not specify an amount.
Bergdorf confirmed to her online followers that she had spoken to L'Oreal and looked forward to "new beginnings" with the company. "I believe in accountability and progress, not cancellation and grudges," she wrote in a statement posted on social media.
San Diego's City Council budget hearing draws hundreds of calls, comments
San Diego City Council received hundreds of calls and thousands of comments — many of which asked to reduce police funding, according to NBC San Diego — during a hearing on its new budget that was later overwhelmingly approved.
The 2021 budget that passed late Monday sees a $27 million increase in funds for the San Diego Police Department, as well as the creation of a city Office of Race and Equity, funds for community services like parks and libraries, and rent relief and childcare, according to the mayor.
"Not only must we help our community recover from the COVID crisis in this moment, we must help our nation acknowledge and act on the systemic racism that has held far too many Americans back from their true potential," said Mayor of San Diego Kevin Faulconer, in a statement. "This budget document is shaped by the historic time we are living in and prioritizes the real and immediate needs of our community."
As the sole black council member, Monica Montgomery voted in favor of the budget but acknowledged that some in the community would express "disappointment" at her decision. However, she added, that the budget would "provide social and economic justice relief for our communities of concern."
London mayor orders review of capital's landmarks, statues, street names
A new commission in London will review the capital’s landmarks, street names and statues after a wave of anti-racism protests held in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
“It is an uncomfortable truth that our nation and city owes a large part of its wealth to its role in the slave trade and while this is reflected in our public realm, the contribution of many of our communities to life in our capital has been willfully ignored,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement.
The announcement comes after a statue of 18th-century British slave trader Edward Colston was torn down and thrown into Bristol harbor on Sunday.