DEDICATION: Its 96 degrees right now.



My phone says if you factor in humidity... it’s more like 106.



Yet they wait. Just to see George. Several hours under a heat advisory, under the glare of a dangerous sun... just for a few moments.



It means that much. @NBCNews #GeorgeFlyod pic.twitter.com/npScZmrDhg — Steve Patterson (@PattersonNBC) June 9, 2020







'The world knows George Floyd, I know Perry Jr.' George Floyd's family members, speaking at Tuesday's service, said they were grateful for well-wishers honoring their brother, uncle and nephew, often called "Perry," his middle name. "I would like to thank the whole world," aunt Kathleen McGee said. "But I just want to make this statement: The world knows George Floyd, I know Perry Jr." Floyd's niece told mourners she'll never forget her uncle's last words, "I can't breathe." "Hello my name is Brooke Williams, George Floyd's niece — and I can breathe," Williams said. "As long as I'm breathing, justice will be served for Perry."







McConnell says Tim Scott will lead group tasked with racial discrimination legislation Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday that Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., will lead a Senate group tasked with crafting legislation to address racial discrimination. Scott is the Senate's lone black Republican member and one of three black senators in the chamber. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, McConnell said he asked Scott "to lead a group that is working on a proposal to allow us to respond to the obvious racial discrimination that we've seen on full display on our television screens over the last two weeks and what is the appropriate response by the federal government." "Tim spent most of our lunch explaining our proposal that's in the works, and he will have, and we all will have more to say about that in the future," McConnell added.







Rep. Al Green calls for creation of federal office to address historic mistreatment of African Americans Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, on Tuesday called for the creation of a federal Department of Reconciliation to atone for the historic mistreatment of African-Americans while speaking at George Floyd's funeral. "But I believe there's one more thing that we ought to do to make a difference. We have got to have reconciliation. This country has not reconciled its differences with us," he said. "We survived slavery, but we didn't reconcile. We survived segregation, but we didn't reconcile." He added, "It's time for a Department of Reconciliation in the highest land, the highest office. It's time to have someone who's going to make it his or her business to seek reconciliation for black people in the United States of America every day of his life. That's what it is is all about. It's time for us to reconcile. We need a Department of Reconciliation." Green is among several lawmakers who have pushed legislation to form a commission to examine slavery and discrimination in the United States from 1619 to the present and recommend remedies. Countries such as Austria, Canada, France and Germany have atoned for past wrongs by paying reparations. The U.S. also paid reparations to Japanese Americans who were held at internment camps, first with the Japanese American Evacuation Claims Act of 1948 and then the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, both of which allocated millions for survivors. Rep. Al Green calls for a 'Department of Reconciliation' at George Floyd funeral June 9, 2020 02:21







'We may weep, we may mourn, but we will find hope' "This will be a home-going celebration of brother George Floyd," Fountain of Praise pastor Mia K. Wright told mourners at Floyd's memorial service. "We may weep, we may mourn, but we will find hope." Gospel singer Dray Tate delivered a stirring rendition of "A Change Is Gonna Come," the famed Sam Cooke song that became an anthem of civil rights protests of the 1960s. As Tate sang, artist Ange Hillz quickly painted a black-and-white portrait of Floyd behind him. Read the full story here.







George Floyd's funeral service to include remarks by Joe Biden George Floyd's funeral service is scheduled to include remarks by former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Mayor Sylvester Turner, and U.S. Reps. Al Green, D-Texas, and Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas. Biden on Monday met privately with Floyd's family.







