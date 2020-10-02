Chris Christie says no masks during Trump debate prep

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president announced early Friday.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a published letter that the couple were both well and would isolate at home in the White House.

Trump becomes the latest world leader to be diagnosed with the virus just weeks ahead of the election and in the midst of a busy campaign schedule for him and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Lawmakers from both parties sent "get well soon" wishes, as did many foreign leaders.

