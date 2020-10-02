President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president announced early Friday.
White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a published letter that the couple were both well and would isolate at home in the White House.
Trump becomes the latest world leader to be diagnosed with the virus just weeks ahead of the election and in the midst of a busy campaign schedule for him and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Lawmakers from both parties sent "get well soon" wishes, as did many foreign leaders.
Read the White House physician's letter on Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis
White House physician Dr. Sean Conley wrote in a letter published overnight: "Both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus."
He said they would stay in isolation at the White House during their convalescence.
Boris Johnson shows what happens when a world leader gets Covid-19
LONDON — As news of President Donald Trump's shock diagnosis with Covid-19 spread Friday, the experience of United Kingdom Prime Minster Boris Johnson, who tested positive six months ago, could offer a clue to what might come next.
Johnson, 55, announced on March 27, at the height of the pandemic in the U.K., that he was suffering "mild" symptoms and would self-isolate while continuing to work. He was thought to be the first world leader confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 — so what happened next?Read more
Pence, second lady test negative for coronavirus
Chris Christie says no masks during Trump debate prep
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who helped Trump prepare for Tuesday's presidential debate, said that "no one" was wearing masks in the room during preparations.
"No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president," he told ABC's "Good Morning America," adding that he "feels fine" and is not showing any signs of Covid-19.
Christie was one of many people who were in close contact with the president in the days leading to his Covid-19 diagnosis. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, also assisted with debate prep.
Bipartisan 'get well soon' wishes for Trump, but some Democrats send pointed message
WASHINGTON — Messages for a quick recovery began flooding in Friday, following the news that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19.
Both Democrats and Republicans offered prayers and wishes of "get well soon" to the president and his wife, but some Democrats openly wondered whether contracting coronavirus would change Trump's outlook on the pandemic.
Trump joins club of world leaders diagnosed with the coronavirus
Trump is far from the first world leader to contract coronavirus. Britain's Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro are among the figures to have tested positive.
Trump, first lady test positive for coronavirus
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced on Twitter early Friday.
"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump, 74, tweeted.
Trump's doctor, Sean Conley, said, "The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."
The announcement immediately throws into question the nature of the remaining 32 days of the campaign, including the remaining two presidential debates. The next one is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami.