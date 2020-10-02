SEE NEW POSTS

RNC chair tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. "After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairwoman was tested for the virus," an RNC spokesperson said in a statement on Friday. "On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive. She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday.” Share this -







Shocked markets swoon on fresh uncertainty Major indices fell at the opening bell Friday morning after President Donald Trump's diagnosis injected fresh uncertainty into the forecast, driving investors to sell off shares and move to safe haven assets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by around 375 points, the S&P 500 dropped nearly 1.5 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index fell by over 1.7 percent. Assets seen as safe havens during volatility rallied, with the dollar and yen rising. Gold initially rose but pared gains to trade at $1,907. Crude oil fell to $37 a barrel. Markets react to Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, jobs report shows slowing momentum Oct. 2, 2020 02:38 “The news came as a shock to investors and the uncertainty of what lay next was quickly priced into markets,” wrote Peter Essele, Head of Portfolio Management for Commonwealth Financial Network, in an email. “It seems reasonable to assume that markets will be on shaky ground throughout October with the perfect storm of a highly contentious election and a pandemic that remains stubbornly at the forefront," Essele said. But the losses could also be short lived. Trump's positive Covid-19 test could spur action on deadlocked bills to inject new rounds of coronavirus stimulus, according to Jamie Cox, Managing Partner for Harris Financial Group. Share this -







Trump experiencing 'mild symptoms' after testing positive for Covid-19 Trump is experiencing "mild symptoms" on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19 overnight, according to a White House official. It's unclear when he first contracted the virus but he has attended multiple campaign events in recent days, including Tuesday's debate and a fundraiser in New Jersey on Thursday. The official, who says Trump is "in good spirits," said there are discussions within the White House about whether the president will address the American public in some form on Friday. No final decision has been made. Share this -







Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner test negative for Covid-19 .@IvankaTrump and Jared Kushner were tested again today for COVID-19 and both are negative. — Carolina Hurley (@CLH45) October 2, 2020 Share this -







From masks to disinfectants: Trump's coronavirus theories President Donald Trump, who played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic for months, said early Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for Covid-19 and were going into isolation, potentially upending the race for the White House. The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. remains among the highest in the world, with Trump joining some seven million Americans who have tested positive, so far. Here are several times that the president downplayed or endorsed theories dismissing the severity of the deadly pandemic. Share this -







Biden campaign says Trump team did not alert them about president's diagnosis Neither the White House nor the Trump campaign has reached out to Joe Biden about Trump's diagnosis after the two appeared on the debate stage together on Tuesday, two Biden officials told NBC News. Multiple Biden officials are expressing concern and frustration that Trump staffers and family members, many of whom took their maks off inside the debate hall, could have exposed so many people on Tuesday night. Biden will get tested for Covid-19 on Friday, as will Jill Biden and campaign staff members who were at the debate on Tuesday. Biden was scheduled to be in Michigan with multiple stops in Grand Rapids on Friday, including an event on the economy at a union facility and later a voter "mobilization” event with local Democrats. No decision has been made yet about whether he will still travel from Delaware. Share this -







Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tests negative for coronavirus Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tested negative for Covid-19 Friday morning, according to a Treasury Department spokesperson. Secretary Mnuchin "tested negative for Covid-19 this morning and will continue to be tested daily," the department's spokesperson Monica Crowley said in a tweet. Mnuchin, who has frequently been seen wearing a mask, has been heavily involved in talks with lawmakers to try to pass the latest round of coronavirus relief. Share this -







Biden wishes Trump, first lady a 'swift recovery' Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020 Share this -







Barr to get tested for Covid-19 after seeing Trump this weekend Attorney General William Barr will get tested for Covid-19 out of an abundance of caution, according to a Justice Department spokesperson. The last time Barr was with Trump was Saturday at the reception announcing Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination. He is not experiencing any symptoms, the spokesman said. Share this -







Pence, who tested negative, interacted with Trump earlier this week The last known public contact between Pence and Trump appeared to be an outdoor Rose Garden event on Monday. But at a campaign event in Lititz, Pennsylvania on Tuesday ahead of the presidential debate, Pence told an indoor crowd of supporters that he had spoken with the president in the Oval Office earlier that day. "It's gonna be a great night. I can tell you, I left the president earlier today in the Oval Office and he's ready," Pence said Tuesday to a large crowd of mostly maskless supporters. Read more on the VP's negative diagnosis here. Share this -





