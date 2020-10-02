White House knew about Hope Hicks' diagnosis before Thursday fundraiser

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Friday morning that the White House learned shortly before Trump's Thursday fundraiser in New Jersey that longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for Covid-19.

“I’m not going to get into the tick-tock. I can tell you in terms of Hope, we discovered that right as the Marine One was taking off yesterday, we actually pulled some of the people who had been traveling and in close contact — the reason why it had reported out is we had already started the contact tracing just prior to that event,” he told reporters.

Meadows also told reporters that he, Jared Kushner, Dan Scavino and others have tested negative for the virus, but said the White House expects that more staffers will test positive for the coronavirus following the president’s diagnosis.

“I fully expect that as this virus continues to go on, other people in the White House will certainly have a positive test result and we’ve got the mitigation plan in place to make sure that the government not only continues to move forward but the work of the American people continues to work forward," he said.