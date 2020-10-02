Schumer: Capitol Hill needs testing and tracing

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday called for a Capitol Hill testing and contact tracing program and accused the White House of putting the Senate and their staffers at risk for the coronavirus.

“This episode demonstrates that the Senate needs a testing and contact tracing program for Senators, staff, and all who work in the Capitol complex," he said in a statement. "We simply cannot allow the administration's cavalier attitude to adversely affect this branch of government."

Schumer, a New York Democrat, called for careful contact tracing of everyone who may have been infected or exposed by the president, first lady, aide Hope Hicks or their contacts.

Several senators have gotten Covid-19 since the outbreak began: Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the first to test positive, in March hours after working out in the senators' gym; Bill Cassidy, R-La., contracted the virus in August; and Mike Lee, R-Utah, announced Friday that he, too, had tested positive.

Schumer noted that Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the Supreme Court nominee who senators have been meeting with recently amid the vetting process, might have been exposed to the virus. A White House spokesman said earlier Friday that Barrett is tested daily for Covid-19 and has tested negative.

“It is imperative that all results be made public in order to contain a possible outbreak and so we can determine the need for senators and staff to quarantine or self-isolate," Schumer said in the statement.