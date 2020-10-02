SEE NEW POSTS

Bidens test negative for Covid-19 Joe and Jill Biden tested negative for Covid-19, his personal physician, Kevin O'Conner, said in a statement on Friday. The pair received rapid tests earlier Friday after being in close proximity to Trump at Tuesday's debate. Share this -







White House 'in a panic,' Trump under pressure to make public appearance Some of Trump’s allies are pressuring him to appear in public in some form today in an attempt to calm the markets and the country, even if it’s just a brief appearance from a window or via video, according to two people familiar with the discussions. "How the next 24 hours are handled are critical," one of them said. In terms of the overall mood inside the White House, "everybody is in a panic” about their own health, a person familiar with the dynamic said. Many White House officials were around Hope Hicks, in particular, as well as the president. There is some concern inside the West Wing about whether the rapid tests that anyone near the president has been taken regularly are actually accurate. NBC’s Medical Unit advises that the timing and type of test that an official has taken matters in terms of the accuracy of their negative results. Share this -







Schumer: Capitol Hill needs testing and tracing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday called for a Capitol Hill testing and contact tracing program and accused the White House of putting the Senate and their staffers at risk for the coronavirus. “This episode demonstrates that the Senate needs a testing and contact tracing program for Senators, staff, and all who work in the Capitol complex," he said in a statement. "We simply cannot allow the administration's cavalier attitude to adversely affect this branch of government." Schumer, a New York Democrat, called for careful contact tracing of everyone who may have been infected or exposed by the president, first lady, aide Hope Hicks or their contacts. Several senators have gotten Covid-19 since the outbreak began: Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the first to test positive, in March hours after working out in the senators' gym; Bill Cassidy, R-La., contracted the virus in August; and Mike Lee, R-Utah, announced Friday that he, too, had tested positive. Schumer noted that Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the Supreme Court nominee who senators have been meeting with recently amid the vetting process, might have been exposed to the virus. A White House spokesman said earlier Friday that Barrett is tested daily for Covid-19 and has tested negative. “It is imperative that all results be made public in order to contain a possible outbreak and so we can determine the need for senators and staff to quarantine or self-isolate," Schumer said in the statement. Share this -







Sen. McConnell: Trump in 'good spirits' Friday morning Just finished a great phone call with @POTUS. He’s in good spirits and we talked business — especially how impressed Senators are with the qualifications of Judge Barrett. Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 2, 2020 Share this -







AG Barr tests negative for Covid-19 Attorney General William Barr has tested negative for Covid-19, a spokesman said on Friday. The attorney general was with the president at the White House on Saturday at a reception for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the president’s nominee to the Supreme Court. He was not experiencing symptoms but tested out of an abundance of caution. Share this -







QAnon followers elated at Trump Covid news Followers of QAnon, the baseless conspiracy theory that posits the president is leading a secret war against a deep-state cabal of Satanic pedophiles, reacted to news of Trump’s Covid-19 infection with near-universal celebration. On QAnon forums and Facebook groups, people traded conspiracy theories about Trump’s diagnosis, believing it to be part of an elaborate plan to isolate the leader while violent retribution is taken against believed evil-doers, a time known within the conspiracy theory as “the storm.” QAnon believers also hold that the coronavirus, which has killed over 200,000 Americans, is a “hoax,” engineered to hurt the president. They have rallied around ineffective treatments like hydroxychloroquine and have refused to wear masks or get a vaccine when one becomes available. Notable QAnon influencers spent early Friday attempting to "decode" the president's tweet announcing he had the disease and trying to deduce clues from the statement's use of capital letters. The official "Q" account, which followers believe to be a secret government insider giving them hints about the president's plan, has not posted since the president's announcement. QAnon was among the top trending searches on Google Friday morning. Share this -







Melania Trump says she’s also experiencing mild symptoms Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020 Earlier Friday, a White House official said the president was also experiencing mild symptoms. Share this -







White House knew about Hope Hicks' diagnosis before Thursday fundraiser White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Friday morning that the White House learned shortly before Trump's Thursday fundraiser in New Jersey that longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for Covid-19. “I’m not going to get into the tick-tock. I can tell you in terms of Hope, we discovered that right as the Marine One was taking off yesterday, we actually pulled some of the people who had been traveling and in close contact — the reason why it had reported out is we had already started the contact tracing just prior to that event,” he told reporters. Meadows confirms Trump is experiencing 'mild symptoms' of coronavirus Oct. 2, 2020 02:20 Meadows also told reporters that he, Jared Kushner, Dan Scavino and others have tested negative for the virus, but said the White House expects that more staffers will test positive for the coronavirus following the president’s diagnosis. “I fully expect that as this virus continues to go on, other people in the White House will certainly have a positive test result and we’ve got the mitigation plan in place to make sure that the government not only continues to move forward but the work of the American people continues to work forward," he said. Share this -







Who was Trump in contact with this week? Here are some of the people Share this -





