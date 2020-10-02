SEE NEW POSTS

Trump asked Pence to replace him on Covid information call Trump asked Pence to replace him on a 12:15 call on Covid-19 support for vulnerable seniors, a source familiar with the call confirms. It's not clear why Trump requested the change. This was the only item on Trump's public schedule Friday.







Notre Dame president, who attended Saturday White House event, has Covid BREAKING: Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins, who was at the WH SCOTUS announcement on Saturday, has tested positive for COVID. #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 2, 2020







Here are all the Trump-related Covid-19 test results Below is a roundup of Covid-19 tests results of members of the Trump inner circle and others who interacted with the president or team in the past week. A negative test result does not necessarily mean that person is Covid-free as the virus may take several days to show up on a test. Positive: President Donald Trump First lady Melania Trump Hope Hicks RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah (attended Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination event on Saturday) Negative: Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence Ivanka Trump Jared Kushner Barron Trump Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff Dan Scavino Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin HHS Secretary Alex Azar Attorney General Bill Barr Judge Amy Coney Barrett Joe and Jill Biden Sen. Kamala Harris Kayleigh McEnany Unknown: Donald Trump Jr. (flew on Air Force One to Cleveland debate, did not fly back) Kimberly Guilfoyle (at debate) Chris Christie (was in Trump debate prep, getting tested on Friday but is not experiencing symptoms) Alyssa Farah Stephen Miller Robert O'Brien, national security adviser (tested positive for coronavirus in July) Rudy Giuliani (was in Trump debate prep, getting tested Friday, and in quarantine) Eric Trump (at debate) Lara Trump (at debate) Tiffany Trump (at debate) Derek Lyons Bill Stepien Kellyanne Conway (was in Trump debate prep) Jason Miller (was in Trump debate prep) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (tested Friday morning) Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Senate pro tem (won't be tested, at the advice of his physician) Defense Secretary Mark Esper Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio (flew on Air Force One to Cleveland debate, did not fly back) Alice Marie Johnson (flew on Air Force One to Cleveland debate)







Cleveland Clinic tells debate guests: Your Covid risk is low Cleveland Clinic issued a statement on Friday telling debate attendees that their risk of contracting the coronavirus at the debate is low. "Based on what we know about the virus and the safety measures we had in place, we believe there is a low risk of exposure to our guests," the Ohio-based medical center said. "Out of abundance of caution, we are reaching out to guests to address any questions and concerns, as well as offering testing," Cleveland Clinic advised the Commission on Presidential Debates and the host site on mitigating the coronavirus risk, requiring temperature checks, hand sanitizing, social distancing, and mask-wearing. Anyone inside the debate hall was tested for the coronavirus before entry, while campaigns and their staff were tested by their campaigns, they said in a statement. Several members of the Trump family and their guests took their masks off once inside the debate hall. A Cleveland Clinic doctor in a white lab coat started to approach Trump family guests to wear a mask. She offered them one in case they didn't get one. She never approached the family but as she got closer to them, someone shook their head and no one she reminded to put on a mask ended up putting one on. When the doctor, who refused to comment to the press, walked off the floor, a debate hall staffer told her "That's all you can do."







Bidens test negative for Covid-19 Joe and Jill Biden tested negative for Covid-19, his personal physician, Kevin O'Conner, said in a statement on Friday. The pair received rapid tests earlier Friday after being in close proximity to Trump at Tuesday's debate.







White House 'in a panic,' Trump under pressure to make public appearance Some of Trump's allies are pressuring him to appear in public in some form today in an attempt to calm the markets and the country, even if it's just a brief appearance from a window or via video, according to two people familiar with the discussions. "How the next 24 hours are handled are critical," one of them said. In terms of the overall mood inside the White House, "everybody is in a panic" about their own health, a person familiar with the dynamic said. Many White House officials were around Hope Hicks, in particular, as well as the president. There is some concern inside the West Wing about whether the rapid tests that anyone near the president has been taken regularly are actually accurate. NBC's Medical Unit advises that the timing and type of test that an official has taken matters in terms of the accuracy of their negative results.







Schumer: Capitol Hill needs testing and tracing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday called for a Capitol Hill testing and contact tracing program and accused the White House of putting the Senate and their staffers at risk for the coronavirus. "This episode demonstrates that the Senate needs a testing and contact tracing program for Senators, staff, and all who work in the Capitol complex," he said in a statement. "We simply cannot allow the administration's cavalier attitude to adversely affect this branch of government." Schumer, a New York Democrat, called for careful contact tracing of everyone who may have been infected or exposed by the president, first lady, aide Hope Hicks or their contacts. Several senators have gotten Covid-19 since the outbreak began: Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the first to test positive, in March hours after working out in the senators' gym; Bill Cassidy, R-La., contracted the virus in August; and Mike Lee, R-Utah, announced Friday that he, too, had tested positive. Schumer noted that Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the Supreme Court nominee who senators have been meeting with recently amid the vetting process, might have been exposed to the virus. A White House spokesman said earlier Friday that Barrett is tested daily for Covid-19 and has tested negative. "It is imperative that all results be made public in order to contain a possible outbreak and so we can determine the need for senators and staff to quarantine or self-isolate," Schumer said in the statement.







Sen. McConnell: Trump in 'good spirits' Friday morning Just finished a great phone call with @POTUS. He's in good spirits and we talked business — especially how impressed Senators are with the qualifications of Judge Barrett. Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 2, 2020






