Trump to halt in-person campaign events Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien announced Friday afternoon that all in-person events with the president would be replaced with virtual events or would be temporarily postponed. Trump had multiple rallies scheduled over the next few days in Florida, Wisconsin and Arizona. Stepien said that Pence, who tested negative for the virus Friday morning, "plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events." At a campaign rally on Tuesday, Pence told supporters he had been in the Oval Office with Trump earlier that day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines recommend quarantining for 14 days after coming into contact with someone who has Covid-19, even in the event of a negative test result. If Pence followed those recommendations, he would have to quarantine through Oct. 13.







Trump experiencing mild Covid symptoms: Why the first week matters The next five to 10 days will be critical for President Donald Trump after his positive test for Covid-19. Doctors warn the illness can suddenly worsen after several days of relatively mild symptoms. That's particularly true for patients with two of the biggest risk factors for serious and even life-threatening complications of the disease: obesity and older age. At 74 and with a body mass index of 30.5, qualifying him as obese, Trump fits both criteria. "I'm worried," Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist and an affiliate assistant professor at UW Medicine in Seattle, said Friday on NBC's "TODAY." Read more about the possible health risks and treatments for the president.







Trump asked Pence to replace him on Covid information call Trump asked Pence to replace him on a 12:15 call on Covid-19 support for vulnerable seniors, a source familiar with the call confirms. It's not clear why Trump requested the change. This was the only item on Trump's public schedule Friday.







Notre Dame president, who attended Saturday White House event, has Covid BREAKING: Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins, who was at the WH SCOTUS announcement on Saturday, has tested positive for COVID. #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 2, 2020







Here are all the Trump-related Covid-19 test results Below is a roundup of Covid-19 tests results of members of the Trump inner circle and others who interacted with the president or team in the past week. A negative test result does not necessarily mean that person is Covid-free as the virus may take several days to show up on a test. Positive: President Donald Trump First lady Melania Trump Hope Hicks RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah (attended Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination event on Saturday) Negative: Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence Ivanka Trump Jared Kushner Barron Trump Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff Dan Scavino Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin HHS Secretary Alex Azar Attorney General Bill Barr Judge Amy Coney Barrett Joe and Jill Biden Sen. Kamala Harris Kayleigh McEnany Unknown: Donald Trump Jr. (flew on Air Force One to Cleveland debate, did not fly back) Kimberly Guilfoyle (at debate) Chris Christie (was in Trump debate prep, getting tested on Friday but is not experiencing symptoms) Alyssa Farah Stephen Miller Robert O'Brien, national security adviser (tested positive for coronavirus in July) Rudy Giuliani (was in Trump debate prep, getting tested Friday, and in quarantine) Eric Trump (at debate) Lara Trump (at debate) Tiffany Trump (at debate) Derek Lyons Bill Stepien Kellyanne Conway (was in Trump debate prep) Jason Miller (was in Trump debate prep) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (tested Friday morning) Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Senate pro tem (won't be tested, at the advice of his physician) Defense Secretary Mark Esper Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio (flew on Air Force One to Cleveland debate, did not fly back) Alice Marie Johnson (flew on Air Force One to Cleveland debate)







Cleveland Clinic tells debate guests: Your Covid risk is low Cleveland Clinic issued a statement on Friday telling debate attendees that their risk of contracting the coronavirus at the debate is low. "Based on what we know about the virus and the safety measures we had in place, we believe there is a low risk of exposure to our guests," the Ohio-based medical center said. "Out of abundance of caution, we are reaching out to guests to address any questions and concerns, as well as offering testing," Cleveland Clinic advised the Commission on Presidential Debates and the host site on mitigating the coronavirus risk, requiring temperature checks, hand sanitizing, social distancing, and mask-wearing. Anyone inside the debate hall was tested for the coronavirus before entry, while campaigns and their staff were tested by their campaigns, they said in a statement. Several members of the Trump family and their guests took their masks off once inside the debate hall. A Cleveland Clinic doctor in a white lab coat started to approach Trump family guests to wear a mask. She offered them one in case they didn't get one. She never approached the family but as she got closer to them, someone shook their head and no one she reminded to put on a mask ended up putting one on. When the doctor, who refused to comment to the press, walked off the floor, a debate hall staffer told her "That's all you can do."







Bidens test negative for Covid-19 Joe and Jill Biden tested negative for Covid-19, his personal physician, Kevin O'Conner, said in a statement on Friday. The pair received rapid tests earlier Friday after being in close proximity to Trump at Tuesday's debate.







White House 'in a panic,' Trump under pressure to make public appearance Some of Trump's allies are pressuring him to appear in public in some form today in an attempt to calm the markets and the country, even if it's just a brief appearance from a window or via video, according to two people familiar with the discussions. "How the next 24 hours are handled are critical," one of them said. In terms of the overall mood inside the White House, "everybody is in a panic" about their own health, a person familiar with the dynamic said. Many White House officials were around Hope Hicks, in particular, as well as the president. There is some concern inside the West Wing about whether the rapid tests that anyone near the president has been taken regularly are actually accurate. NBC's Medical Unit advises that the timing and type of test that an official has taken matters in terms of the accuracy of their negative results.






