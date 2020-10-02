SEE NEW POSTS

When something happens to a president, who takes charge? When George W. Bush checked into the hospital for routine colonoscopies in 2002 and 2007, the procedures required him to be sedated, unable to act in an emergency. So he invoked a provision of the Constitution that temporarily put his vice president in charge. That same provision of the 25th Amendment can be invoked whenever a president is, for any reason, unable to carry out the duties of the office. It was adopted after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy because Congress realized there was no clear answer to who was supposed to be in charge. It addressed the Kennedy situation by saying that whenever a president dies or resigns, the vice president becomes president. But a different provision covers presidential illnesses like Covid-19. Read more on what would happen if Trump's illness gets worse.







Fact check: What's in a negative test? As Trump aides and allies begin announcing negative coronavirus testing, it's worth noting that a negative test is not an absolute guarantee that someone does not have Covid-19. "You can have a negative test and have it be a false negative, which is the challenge with rapid testing. Or it could be negative today and be positive tomorrow. To say a negative test excuses you from the quarantine is not what is recommended," said Dr. Howard Koh, a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who was a top official in the Obama administration's Health and Human Services department. Some rapid tests have been found to have high rates of false-negatives, and infected people can test negative in the earliest days of their infection if the swab does not pick up any viral particles. That's why experts say quarantines are key to stopping the spread of the virus. The CDC defines "close contact" as anyone who has come within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, but Koh said he'd recommend anyone who came in contact with Trump or other infected individuals quarantine for a full 14 days.







Trump's Covid diagnosis upends campaign, presents challenge for Biden Biden said Friday he is praying for the president and first lady after Donald and Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19 — a stunning development that has upended an already tumultuous campaign. Democrats know they need to walk a fine line, but say Biden should press ahead full throttle with his campaign and prosecution of the case that Trump botched the coronavirus crisis, even as he expresses personal sympathy for the president, his family, and his staff. "Suspending the campaign would be a disservice to the country and there is no reason to do it," said Ben LaBolt, a former aide to former president Barack Obama. "One of the judgments voters are making is which candidate would have better managed the response to the coronavirus and who has the leadership to lead us out of this national emergency," LaBolt added. "While we should wish the president a healthy recovery, his diagnosis is a visible demonstration of a failure of leadership at every level of this White House." With the test result in hand, Biden proceeded with plans to campaign in the battleground state of Michigan Friday, while running mate Kamala Harris, who was not at the debate, also tested negative and traveled to Las Vegas for a previously scheduled campaign stop. Read more here.







Trump to halt in-person campaign events Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien announced Friday afternoon that all in-person events with the president would be replaced with virtual events or would be temporarily postponed. Trump had multiple rallies scheduled over the next few days in Florida, Wisconsin and Arizona. Stepien said that Pence, who tested negative for the virus Friday morning, "plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events." At a campaign rally on Tuesday, Pence told supporters he had been in the Oval Office with Trump earlier that day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines recommend quarantining for 14 days after coming into contact with someone who has Covid-19, even in the event of a negative test result. If Pence followed those recommendations, he would have to quarantine through Oct. 13.







Trump experiencing mild Covid symptoms: Why the first week matters The next five to 10 days will be critical for President Donald Trump after his positive test for Covid-19. Doctors warn the illness can suddenly worsen after several days of relatively mild symptoms. That's particularly true for patients with two of the biggest risk factors for serious and even life-threatening complications of the disease: obesity and older age. At 74 and with a body mass index of 30.5, qualifying him as obese, Trump fits both criteria. "I'm worried," Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist and an affiliate assistant professor at UW Medicine in Seattle, said Friday on NBC's "TODAY." Read more about the possible health risks and treatments for the president.







Trump asked Pence to replace him on Covid information call Trump asked Pence to replace him on a 12:15 call on Covid-19 support for vulnerable seniors, a source familiar with the call confirms. It's not clear why Trump requested the change. This was the only item on Trump's public schedule Friday.







Notre Dame president, who attended Saturday White House event, has Covid BREAKING: Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins, who was at the WH SCOTUS announcement on Saturday, has tested positive for COVID. #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 2, 2020







Here are all the Trump-related Covid-19 test results Below is a roundup of Covid-19 tests results of members of the Trump inner circle and others who interacted with the president or team in the past week. A negative test result does not necessarily mean that person is Covid-free as the virus may take several days to show up on a test. Positive: President Donald Trump First lady Melania Trump Hope Hicks RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah (attended Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination event on Saturday) Negative: Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence Ivanka Trump Jared Kushner Barron Trump Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff Dan Scavino Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin HHS Secretary Alex Azar Attorney General Bill Barr Judge Amy Coney Barrett Joe and Jill Biden Sen. Kamala Harris Kayleigh McEnany Unknown: Donald Trump Jr. (flew on Air Force One to Cleveland debate, did not fly back) Kimberly Guilfoyle (at debate) Chris Christie (was in Trump debate prep, getting tested on Friday but is not experiencing symptoms) Alyssa Farah Stephen Miller Robert O'Brien, national security adviser (tested positive for coronavirus in July) Rudy Giuliani (was in Trump debate prep, getting tested Friday, and in quarantine) Eric Trump (at debate) Lara Trump (at debate) Tiffany Trump (at debate) Derek Lyons Bill Stepien Kellyanne Conway (was in Trump debate prep) Jason Miller (was in Trump debate prep) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (tested Friday morning) Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Senate pro tem (won't be tested, at the advice of his physician) Defense Secretary Mark Esper Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio (flew on Air Force One to Cleveland debate, did not fly back) Alice Marie Johnson (flew on Air Force One to Cleveland debate)






