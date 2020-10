SEE NEW POSTS

DNC chair, who was in front row for debate, tested negative DNC Chairman Tom Perez has tested negative for Covid-19, DNC spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa said on Friday. Perez was seated in the front row for the debate on Tuesday. Share this -







ANALYSIS: For vulnerable voters, Trump's diagnosis may weaken his case for re-election Trump's early Friday morning announcement that he had tested positive for Covid-19 instantaneously weakened his campaign for re-election in both political and practical terms. On the political front, he has to try to square his assertion that he had tamed the crisis with his own test result and new data showing a slowing of the nation's economic recovery. And he will face more questions about his capacity to assess risk, perhaps the most important characteristic for any presidential candidate and one that is particularly significant for him because of the emphasis he has put on positioning himself as a steward of Americans' security. "There's nothing positive about it," conservative strategist and MSNBC political analyst Rick Tyler said of the test result. "Politically speaking, there’s no upside for him because it fundamentally undermines his central re-election message, which is: The coronavirus is under control, we’ve turned the corner and the economy is re-emergent. ... None of that is true — we haven’t turned the corner." Read more about how Trump's diagnosis may hurt his re-election chances. Share this -







Marine One follows strict sanitizing, testing protocol between Trump trips The Marine Corps said in a statement that helicopters - like Marine One — are sanitized in accordance with CDC guidelines. Marine pilots are also routinely tested, too. "Marines supporting the President during this time will be tested and CDC isolation protocols will be followed," the Corps said in a statement. Trump flew on the aircraft multiple times this week before testing positive for Covid-19. Share this -







When something happens to a president, who takes charge? When George W. Bush checked into the hospital for routine colonoscopies in 2002 and 2007, the procedures required him to be sedated, unable to act in an emergency. So he invoked a provision of the Constitution that temporarily put his vice president in charge. That same provision of the 25th Amendment can be invoked whenever a president is, for any reason, unable to carry out the duties of the office. It was adopted after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy because Congress realized there was no clear answer to who was supposed to be in charge. It addressed the Kennedy situation by saying that whenever a president dies or resigns, the vice president becomes president. But a different provision covers presidential illnesses like Covid-19. Read more on what would happen if Trump's illness gets worse. Share this -







Fact check: What's in a negative test? As Trump aides and allies begin announcing negative coronavirus testing, it’s worth noting that a negative test is not an absolute guarantee that someone does not have Covid-19. "You can have a negative test and have it be a false negative, which is the challenge with rapid testing. Or it could be negative today and be positive tomorrow. To say a negative test excuses you from the quarantine is not what is recommended,” said Dr. Howard Koh, a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who was a top official in the Obama administration's Health and Human Services department. Some rapid tests have been found to have high rates of false-negatives, and infected people can test negative in the earliest days of their infection if the swab does not pick up any viral particles. That’s why experts say quarantines are key to stopping the spread of the virus. The CDC defines "close contact" as anyone who has come within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, but Koh said he'd recommend anyone who came in contact with Trump or other infected individuals quarantine for a full 14 days. Share this -







Trump's Covid diagnosis upends campaign, presents challenge for Biden Biden said Friday he is praying for the president and first lady after Donald and Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19 — a stunning development that has upended an already tumultuous campaign. Democrats know they need to walk a fine line, but say Biden should press ahead full throttle with his campaign and prosecution of the case that Trump botched the coronavirus crisis, even as he expresses personal sympathy for the president, his family, and his staff. "Suspending the campaign would be a disservice to the country and there is no reason to do it," said Ben LaBolt, a former aide to former president Barack Obama. "One of the judgments voters are making is which candidate would have better managed the response to the coronavirus and who has the leadership to lead us out of this national emergency," LaBolt added. "While we should wish the president a healthy recovery, his diagnosis is a visible demonstration of a failure of leadership at every level of this White House." With the test result in hand, Biden proceeded with plans to campaign in the battleground state of Michigan Friday, while running mate Kamala Harris, who was not at the debate, also tested negative and traveled to Las Vegas for a previously scheduled campaign stop. Read more here. Share this -







Trump to halt in-person campaign events Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien announced Friday afternoon that all in-person events with the president would be replaced with virtual events or would be temporarily postponed. Trump had multiple rallies scheduled over the next few days in Florida, Wisconsin and Arizona. Stepien said that Pence, who tested negative for the virus Friday morning, "plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events." At a campaign rally on Tuesday, Pence told supporters he had been in the Oval Office with Trump earlier that day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines recommend quarantining for 14 days after coming into contact with someone who has Covid-19, even in the event of a negative test result. If Pence followed those recommendations, he would have to quarantine through Oct. 13. Share this -