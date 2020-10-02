President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19, the president announced early Friday.
Trump was being taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday afternoon in his helicopter as a precautionary measure recommended by the president’s physician, officials said, and he is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days.
The president’s doctor said he was administered an antibody cocktail, along with vitamins, and is fatigued with a low-grade fever, while Melania Trump has a mild cough and headache.
Trump becomes the latest world leader to be diagnosed with the virus just weeks ahead of the election and in the midst of a busy campaign schedule for him and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Trump given 'precautionary' antibodies
The president’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said in a statement released by the White House that the president received a “single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail” after being diagnosed with the coronavirus on Friday.
Conley called the treatment “a precautionary measure" and noted Trump is also taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and a daily aspirin.
“As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits,” Conley said.
No apparent changes to White House virus protocols
The White House does not appear to be making any changes to current virus protocol, even after President Trump and the first lady tested positive for Covid-19.
A senior White House official said Friday that masks will still not be mandatory at the White House, describing facial coverings as “a personal choice,” despite overwhelming evidence that they help to stop the spread.
And the White House is not planning to move to a different, more reliable testing system after the one it uses failed to detect that adviser Hope Hicks had the virus the day she began experiencing symptoms.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal White House thinking, defended the current system.
Why isn't Biden in quarantine?
Joe Biden, who shared the stage with Trump during the first presidential debate, isn't quarantining, a Biden campaign official tells NBC News, because he “tested negative and was not in close contact with President Trump. He also wore a mask at all times, except for when he was on stage. And we implement social distancing, mask wearing, and other best practices in all of our campaigning."
Pelosi tests negative for Covid-19
Trump not the first president to be infected in a pandemic, Woodrow Wilson was in the same spot a century ago.
A pandemic was ravaging America, thousands were dead or dying, and the president was infected.
His name was Woodrow Wilson and one century ago he was in a situation similar to the position Donald Trump finds himself in now.
Only then, the illness that laid Wilson low had been dubbed the Spanish flu, not the coronavirus that has infected Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and more than 7 million other Americans.
And when Wilson got sick in April 1919 while in Paris negotiating the end of World War I, his wife, Edith, quickly stepped in to make sure as few people as possible knew the president was ailing.
Tracking Covid-19 infections among President Trump's contacts
We know that Trump and the first lady tested positive for Covid-19 after White House aide Hope Hicks was diagnosed. What we don’t know is how far among Trump’s contacts and confidants the disease spread before and after the president became infected.
NBC News is tracking the declared infection status of those who came into contact with Trump in the last few days. Note that a negative test doesn’t necessarily mean a person is off the hook for Covid-19. We will update this table with new information as it becomes available.
Giuliani tests negative for Covid-19
Rudy Giuliani has tested negative for COVID-19, his spokeswoman told NBC News.
Giuliani was in close contact with Trump repeatedly this week as he helped him prepare for Tuesday's debate.
DNC chair, who was in front row for debate, tested negative
DNC Chairman Tom Perez has tested negative for Covid-19, DNC spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa said on Friday.
Perez was seated in the front row for the debate on Tuesday.
ANALYSIS: For vulnerable voters, Trump's diagnosis may weaken his case for re-election
Trump's early Friday morning announcement that he had tested positive for Covid-19 instantaneously weakened his campaign for re-election in both political and practical terms.
On the political front, he has to try to square his assertion that he had tamed the crisis with his own test result and new data showing a slowing of the nation's economic recovery. And he will face more questions about his capacity to assess risk, perhaps the most important characteristic for any presidential candidate and one that is particularly significant for him because of the emphasis he has put on positioning himself as a steward of Americans' security.
"There's nothing positive about it," conservative strategist and MSNBC political analyst Rick Tyler said of the test result. "Politically speaking, there’s no upside for him because it fundamentally undermines his central re-election message, which is: The coronavirus is under control, we’ve turned the corner and the economy is re-emergent. ... None of that is true — we haven’t turned the corner."
Read more about how Trump's diagnosis may hurt his re-election chances.