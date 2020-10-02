SEE NEW POSTS

Trump has low-grade fever On Friday afternoon, the president had a low-grade fever, according to three people familiar with his condition. White House physician, Dr. Conley, released a second letter detailing treatment plans and indicating Trump was fatigued.







No apparent changes to White House virus protocols The White House does not appear to be making any changes to current virus protocol, even after President Trump and the first lady tested positive for Covid-19. A senior White House official said Friday that masks will still not be mandatory at the White House, describing facial coverings as "a personal choice," despite overwhelming evidence that they help to stop the spread. And the White House is not planning to move to a different, more reliable testing system after the one it uses failed to detect that adviser Hope Hicks had the virus the day she began experiencing symptoms. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal White House thinking, defended the current system.







Why isn't Biden in quarantine? Joe Biden, who shared the stage with Trump during the first presidential debate, isn't quarantining, a Biden campaign official tells NBC News, because he "tested negative and was not in close contact with President Trump. He also wore a mask at all times, except for when he was on stage. And we implement social distancing, mask wearing, and other best practices in all of our campaigning."







Pelosi tests negative for Covid-19 Out of an abundance of caution, Speaker Pelosi was tested for COVID-19 this morning by the Capitol's Office of the Attending Physician. Dr. Monahan just informed the Speaker that she tested negative. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) October 2, 2020







Trump not the first president to be infected in a pandemic, Woodrow Wilson was in the same spot a century ago. A pandemic was ravaging America, thousands were dead or dying, and the president was infected. His name was Woodrow Wilson and one century ago he was in a situation similar to the position Donald Trump finds himself in now. Only then, the illness that laid Wilson low had been dubbed the Spanish flu, not the coronavirus that has infected Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and more than 7 million other Americans. And when Wilson got sick in April 1919 while in Paris negotiating the end of World War I, his wife, Edith, quickly stepped in to make sure as few people as possible knew the president was ailing. Read more about Wilson's illness.







Giuliani tests negative for Covid-19 Rudy Giuliani has tested negative for COVID-19, his spokeswoman told NBC News. Giuliani was in close contact with Trump repeatedly this week as he helped him prepare for Tuesday's debate.







DNC chair, who was in front row for debate, tested negative DNC Chairman Tom Perez has tested negative for Covid-19, DNC spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa said on Friday. Perez was seated in the front row for the debate on Tuesday.






