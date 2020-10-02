'Hopefully it's a wake-up call': Voters react to Trump's diagnosis

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19, the president announced early Friday.

Trump was being taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday afternoon in his helicopter as a precautionary measure recommended by the president’s physician, officials said, and he is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days.

The president’s doctor said he was administered an antibody cocktail, along with vitamins, and is fatigued with a low-grade fever, while Melania Trump has a mild cough and headache.

Trump becomes the latest world leader to be diagnosed with the virus just weeks ahead of the election and in the midst of a busy campaign schedule for him and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

