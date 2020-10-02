President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19, the president announced early Friday.
Trump was transported by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday evening as a precautionary measure recommended by the president’s physician, officials said, and he is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days.
The president’s doctor said he was administered an antibody cocktail, along with vitamins, and is fatigued with a low-grade fever, while Melania Trump has a mild cough and headache.
Trump becomes the latest world leader to be diagnosed with the virus just weeks ahead of the election and in the midst of a busy campaign schedule for him and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Pelosi not told of plans to move Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not informed of Trump’s planned movement to Walter Reed, according to a Democratic aide.
The speaker also has not had any further conversations about continuity-of-government planning with the White House in the intervening hours, the aide said.
Eric Trump says father is 'a true warrior,' 'never been more proud'
Biden: 'This cannot be a partisan moment'
Biden pulling all negative ads
A Biden campaign official confirmed to NBC News that the campaign is pulling all of its negative advertising from their rotation of paid media. The news comes as the president is transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as a precautionary measure.
Trump has not transferred power to the vice president
White House official Alyssa Farah says power has not been transferred to Vice President Pence.
“The President is in charge,” she said, adding she is not aware of any additional coronavirus cases.
Trump to be flown to Walter Reed Medical Center
President Donald Trump, who has Covid-19, was to be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday afternoon in his helicopter as a precautionary measure, a senior administration official confirms to NBC News.
Three people familiar with his condition said Trump has a low-grade fever, but it was not clear whether Trump was going for tests or to be admitted. The president’s doctor said he was administered an antibody cocktail, along with vitamins, and is fatigued, while Melania Trump has a mild cough and headache.
Rep. Jim Jordan tests negative after AF1 ride
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, announced Friday that he tested negative for Covid-19.
Jordan, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, travelled with Trump to Tuesday’s presidential debate on Air Force One, but said he will not quarantine because physician said he wasn’t “in close contact with any COVID-19 positive people during a risk time period.”
'Hopefully it's a wake-up call': Voters react to Trump's diagnosis
Americans across the country greeted Friday’s news that the president and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19 with reactions ranging from wishes for a speedy recovery to the hope that the experience would change Trump’s public messaging — and many said they believed that the diagnosis wouldn’t alter voters’ decisions on Election Day.
"First, I wouldn’t want this to happen to anybody. But nobody is above reproach, above the law, or above the coronavirus,” Todd Wright, 55, said outside of a Starbucks in Maplewood, N.J.
Wright, who criticized Trump for frequently not wearing a mask and downplaying the dangers of the virus, said the president now "has to send another message to the American public that you have to be careful and to follow science, and what the experts say.”
Trump has low-grade fever
On Friday afternoon, the president had a low-grade fever, according to three people familiar with his condition. White House physician, Dr. Conley, released a second letter detailing treatment plans and indicating Trump was fatigued.